Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton to Perform at the CMA Awards
The night's top nominees will take the stage for the Nov. 5 show
They each took home multiple nominations – now they’re getting ready to take the stage.
Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban will be among the performers on the 48th Annual Country Music Association Awards Nov. 5, PEOPLE can reveal exclusively.
Lambert, who is the CMA’s reigning female vocalist of the year, leads the charge with nine nominations in seven categories – tying her personal best from 2010.
Urban is up for four trophies and Shelton, the reigning male vocalist of the year, is up for three. All three artists will be competing against each other – as well as George Strait and Luke Bryan – in the evening’s biggest category, Entertainer of the Year.
Bryan was previously announced as a performer on the show, which will again be hosted by Brad Paisley and mom-to-be Carrie Underwood.
The 48th Annual CMA Awards air live from Nashville on Nov. 5 on ABC.