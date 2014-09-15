Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton to Perform at the CMA Awards

The night's top nominees will take the stage for the Nov. 5 show

By Cynthia Sanz
Updated December 01, 2020 11:01 PM
Advertisement
Credit: C Flanigan/FilmMagic (3)

They each took home multiple nominations – now they’re getting ready to take the stage.

Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton and Keith Urban will be among the performers on the 48th Annual Country Music Association Awards Nov. 5, PEOPLE can reveal exclusively.

Lambert, who is the CMA’s reigning female vocalist of the year, leads the charge with nine nominations in seven categories – tying her personal best from 2010.

Urban is up for four trophies and Shelton, the reigning male vocalist of the year, is up for three. All three artists will be competing against each other – as well as George Strait and Luke Bryan – in the evening’s biggest category, Entertainer of the Year.

Bryan was previously announced as a performer on the show, which will again be hosted by Brad Paisley and mom-to-be Carrie Underwood.

The 48th Annual CMA Awards air live from Nashville on Nov. 5 on ABC.

Want more stories like this?

Sign up for our newsletter and other special offers:

sign me up

Thank you for signing up!

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com