Chuck Wicks Says Julianne Hough Split in 2009 'Wasn’t My Fault' — 'We Were Loving Life'

Chuck Wicks wants to clear the air when it comes to his 2009 split with Julianne Hough.

During Monday's episode of his Talk to Chuck podcast — which featured country singer and recent divorcee Carly Pearce — the host, 41, shared his side of the story regarding the 2009 breakup. (A source told PEOPLE then that their decision to call it quits was because they "needed some time apart.")

“Everyone thought we met on Dancing with the Stars," he began."We didn’t, we met on tour. We were out touring with Brad Paisley. We were both loving life."

"We were on a high because both [of our] careers were going great," he added about his relationship to the dancer. "We bought a house together, we did all these things and then out of nowhere, you find out that they are not the person that you thought they were. And you break up. And then everybody wants to know why.”

Image zoom Julianne Hough and Chuck Wicks | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Wireimage

The now-exes had competed on season 8 of DWTS as partners, but after dating for about a year, they split in November 2009. Though Wicks said he and Hough agreed to publicly say their breakup was amicable — more than a decade later, he is saying their split was messier than initially shared.

“It wasn’t fine," he said. "S– hit the fan. I’m not going to throw anybody under the bus but … It wasn’t my fault.”

He went on to detail one of his concerns when it came to calling it quits with both parties remaining in the limelight.

Image zoom Kasi Williams and Chuck Wicks | Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

“When Julianne and I broke up … I was like, ‘When am I going to see her?’ Because I played the game," he said. "In the public eye, I was like, ‘Oh, man, it’s great.’ But actually, I didn’t really like her at the time."

"Now, I just don’t even care … It’s on you. You get past it," he added. "I’ve seen her one time. I’ve seen her one time in 10 years."

“She’s very successful,” Wicks added of his ex.