Image zoom Kasi Williams and Chuck Wicks Vivienne Tyler Photography

Chuck Wicks has all he ever wanted.

The country singer and Ty Bentli Show radio co-host married Kasi Williams, sister of country superstar Jason Aldean, on Friday at Cabo Azul Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

“Kasi and I both felt as if we were in a dream,” Wicks, 40, tells PEOPLE. “Every moment was absolutely breathtaking and the best part is we were able to share that with our closest family and friends! This moment will be cherished for the rest of our lives.”

Image zoom Kasi Williams and Chuck Wicks Vivienne Tyler Photography

Wearing a backless Galia Lahav dress featuring beaded lace detailing and Jimmy Choos, Williams, 35, carried a bouquet by Pina Hernandez. Wicks looked sharp in a custom tux from Tom James.

Image zoom Kasi Williams and Chuck Wicks Vivienne Tyler Photography

Following the ceremony in the El Corazon Chapel, guests enjoyed cocktails around a firepit to the sounds of a mariachi band before Wicks and Williams were welcomed to their reception at Javier’s as husband and wife. The newlyweds then enjoyed a slow dance to Kina Grannis’ version of “Can't Help Falling In Love” in front of 103 of their closest friends and family members.

As they cut their wedding cake, fireworks by Cabo Fireworks Company went off over the Sea of Cortez. “It was a party from start to finish,” Wicks tells PEOPLE.

Image zoom Kasi Williams and Chuck Wicks Vivienne Tyler Photography

In attendance at the wedding — which was coordinated by Amy Abbott Events — was Williams’ youngest daughter, Avery, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Bill Morstad, as well as her elder daughters, Madison, 19, and Makenzie, 20, whom she adopted during her first marriage after their mother died of breast cancer.

Guests included Aldean and his wife Brittany, former Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres player Ryan Klesko, Olympian wrestler and UFC champ Dan Henderson and Survivor alum and The Butcher host Colby Donaldson.

Image zoom Chuck Wicks, Kasi Williams, Brittany and Jason Aldean at the rehearsal dinner Vivienne Tyler Photography

The festivities kicked off Friday morning, as Williams hosted a brunch for the women and Wicks took the men for a ride on Can-Am ATVs along the Baja California Sur coast.

That night, the couple held their rehearsal dinner for all of their wedding attendees at Flora Farms. During the event, they gifted their mothers Tiffany & Co. bracelets with their birthstone in it. Additionally, Wicks gave his new stepdaughters Tiffany bracelets of their own. Avery received an engraved name tag bracelet, while Madison and Makenzie each got a bracelet with an arrow on it.

On Tuesday, Wicks shared a photo on Instagram of the couple arriving in Cabo for their wedding.

“Made it!! In Cabo… Can’t wait to Marry this one!!” he captioned the photo.

Four months earlier, Wicks and Williams got engaged during a romantic getaway to Canada on March 7.

“About last night….. I LOVE YOU @kasirosa,” Wicks captioned a heartwarming video of the moment he got down on one knee posted to Instagram.

“We could hear a pin drop in that woods. Nothing but us and the snow falling. It was absolutely perfect. Even if the camera stand I got just for this moment was having some issues. Lol. I’ve waited forever for you and now I will forever be yours #arewedreaming,” he continued.

In the sweet clip, a surprised Williams can be seen getting visibly giddy as Wicks drops down on one knee in the middle of the snow. With audible tears in his voice, Wicks tells Williams, “I love you so much. I want you to be my wife.”

After giving him a long hug and kiss, she replies, “I love you. My God,” as Wicks slips the ring on her finger.

Alongside the same video, Williams wrote, “My person—my FOREVER. You make me so happy beyond my wildest dreams @chuckwicks 💫❤️ I love you! #pinchmeimdreaming.”

Though Wicks originally planned to carry out the proposal on a horse-drawn carriage, he told PEOPLE just hours after getting engaged that there was one problem: “Our horse had a major case of gas!”

“It wasn’t right,” he said. “So I told her we should just go in the hotel and get a drink. I mean, I needed a drink after that!”

As Wicks and Williams headed back into the luxurious Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise where they were staying, he noticed that the setting just outside of the hotel would be perfect for his proposal. After setting up a tripod that he had purchased especially for the occasion just a few months before, Wicks began recording, hoping to capture the precious memory.

“I had her believe we were going to take a picture, but then I got down on my knee, and let’s just say I had a death grip on that ring,” Wicks said. “At one point, I put my head on her stomach because I was trying not to bawl. I just love her so much.”

Image zoom Kasi Williams and Chuck Wicks John Shearer/WireImage

Though the couple’s love has been blooming since at least June 2018 — when Aldean’s wife Brittany posted a photo from her birthday celebrations, which showed Wicks standing behind Williams — Wicks said that she grabbed his attention long before they ever started dating.

“I’ve known about Kasi for a number of years, but I never realized she was Jason’s sister back then,” he said. “I would always see her at industry events and such with someone else, but we never really spoke.”

Following Williams’ divorce from Morstad, she caught Wicks’ eye again at the 2018 ACM Awards.

“We were at a party for Jason and there she was again,” Wicks said. “I didn’t see a guy around her this time, though. I remember Jason’s wife Brittany gave her a little nudge toward me.”

Image zoom Kasi Williams and Chuck Wicks Ben Trivett

From there, Wicks began doing some research on Instagram and found out that Williams was, in fact, single, and he made his move by commenting on one of her photos. On a random Sunday afternoon shortly after, Williams direct-messaged Wicks, asking if he would want to meet her and her friends at a local bar. The only problem was that Wicks never saw the note — but he went anyway, just by pure coincidence.

“We hit it off right off the bat and stayed out until midnight that night, and then we made a date to go out to dinner that Friday night,” he said. “The first time I met her, I loved her. I knew she was special right from the start.”

Although Wicks and Williams’ big brother, Aldean, 42, go way back, last summer the “You Make It Easy” singer shared that he had no problems with his pal dating his little sister.

During an interview with Nash FM in New York City, Aldean said that when he first found out the pair were talking, he told his sister, “I’ll be honest, there’s a lot of people in Nashville I would be completely against you dating, but I don’t have anything bad to say about Chuck,” according to Taste of Country.

Wicks made his return to country music in 2016 with the release of his album Turning Point, his first since his 2008 debut Starting Now.

Then in 2017, while traveling with his America’s Morning Show co-hosts, Ty Bentli and Kelly Ford, Wicks got into a serious car accident that left him with a fracture to his skull and vertebrae.

“I’m lucky I’m alive and not paralyzed,” he wrote on Facebook, shortly after the accident.

For Wicks, getting engaged to Williams was the ultimate sign that everything in his life was falling into place.

“We were meant to find each other and to share this moment together,” he previously told PEOPLE. “It just makes everything that has happened in the past make much more sense.”