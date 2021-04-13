Chris Young Surprises Kane Brown for 'Famous Friends' Duet Ahead of ACM Awards Performance

The special performance, hosted by KIX 106 Memphis, was in honor of those who are still working on the frontlines amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Chris Young sure knows how to pull off a surprise.

On Sunday, the star, 35, made an unexpected guest appearance during a radio show in Memphis, Tennessee (presented by KIX 106 Memphis) where he joined his collaborator Kane Brown, 27, to perform their hit duet "Famous Friends."

And for a special touch, the live show, which took place at the Soundstage at Graceland, had a meaningful purpose — it was hosted in recognition of frontline workers who are continuing to push through amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Sometimes you have to fly to Memphis and surprise your 'Famous Friend' on stage! Love ya Kane!!!" Young captioned a Monday selfie outside a plane.

Also exciting for country music listeners, Young and Brown are set to perform "Famous Friends" at the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday.

Sharing the news on Instagram Tuesday, Young wrote that he was "very excited to announce" the upcoming act.

The dynamic duo released their single, which is currently approaching the top of the charts, in November.

Speaking with PEOPLE (the TV Show!) at the time, Young opened up about their friendship and history of collaborations.

"Kane and I have gotten to know each other over the years," he told PEOPLE. "From him being on tours with me, from us writing together, from me guesting on his album in the past. All of this stuff came together."

"'Famous Friends' is fun," he detailed. "It's super uptempo and I got to sing with my buddy Kane. All of this worked out as perfect as it possibly could on one song."

The CMT Music Award winner went on, "There's so many little special things about this. I'm so glad that it's [gotten] out there [to] see the light of day."

And on a final note, Young described the tune as "completely organic."