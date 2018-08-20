Chris Stapleton's Wife Hilariously Reacts to Kendall Jenner's 'Love' for the Country Star

Kendall Jenner likes more than just Chris Stapleton‘s music — but luckily for the model, his wife Morgane is a fan of them both.

After the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 22, shared footage from the country star’s Los Angeles concert over the weekend and declared her fan girl status on Instagram Story.

“I love you Chris Stapleton,” Jenner captioned the concert videos, adding, “Call me.”

Then on Monday, Stapleton’s wife Morgane hilariously reacted to the model’s love for her husband.

“When @kendalljenner loves your husband & wants him to call her, but you also have strong love for said KarJenner,” the mother of four wrote on Instagram along with Kendall’s Instagram Story photos.

The Stapletons celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary in October 2017, and welcomed twin boys in April. They are also parents to a son and daughter but have chosen not to publicly reveal their names.

“She was a stalker,” Chris joked in a 2015 interview with Paste when he shared how they met at neighboring Nashville publishing houses in 2003.

Morgane and Chris Stapleton John Shearer/WireImage

This isn’t the first time Jenner has expressed her fondness for country music.

In May, the style star shared a photo of herself in lingerie with a blurred out billboard of Kacey Musgraves’ latest album, Golden Hour.

After fans thought Jenner was being shady towards the country singer, she responded to the backlash on Twitter, writing, “Yoooo, I was working all day and didn’t edit this photo! Kacey is literally my f—in fav! Space cowboy, I Miss You, Keep it to yourself, FOLLOW YOUR ARROW!! bangers!! ask anyone of my homies I die for her!”