After 15 years of marriage, Chris and Morgane Stapleton's love is as strong as ever.

Chris celebrated their decade-and-a-half-long marriage with an Instagram carousel. The Grammy winner shared several black-and-white photos of the couple being affectionate with each other — and ended it with one solo shot of Morgane making a silly face.

"15 years. I love you more today than I ever have," the singer-songwriter wrote in the caption.

Several stars wished the couple a happy anniversary, including Maren Morris, Monica, Margo Price, Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild and Chris' recent collaborator, Joy Oladokun.

"Congratulations, y'all. 🙌🏼💕," Morris wrote in the comments.

"Congrats you two," Price wrote. "Love that we are one year and one day apart from the same anniversary!"

The country music power couple first met in 2003 while they were both up-and-coming songwriters in Nashville.

Chris asked his now-wife to collaborate on a track with him, and their first songwriting session became their first date. Morgane admitted to the Washington Post years later that the pair "didn't get much writing done that night."

Four years later — on Oct. 27, 2007 — the couple was married, and they now have five children together: four boys and a girl.

Chris is currently out on the All American Road Show tour — with Morgane, who lends her stunning vocals to his set.