The couple, who perform together, are parents to five children

Chris Stapleton and Wife Morgane Celebrate 14th Anniversary: 'Thank You for Giving Me Everything'

They may have tied the knot 14 years ago, but Chris and Morgane Stapleton are more in love than ever!

The musicians — and parents of five — celebrated their wedding anniversary on Wednesday, with each sharing a sweet tribute to the other on social media.

"Happy Anniversary to the lady who's always got my back!" Stapleton wrote on Twitter.

The "Starting Over" singer, 43, included a black-and-white photo of Morgane, 38, giving him a hug from behind.

Morgane, meanwhile, a singer-songwriter who performs alongside her husband, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram celebrating their bond.

"14 years today. I don't remember much about life before you. Thank you for loving me. Thank you for hearing me. Thank you for teaching me. Thank you for respecting me," she wrote."Thank you for giving me everything I cherish in this life. I love you more than I'll ever be able to put into words, but I'll spend the rest of my time here on earth trying. Happy anniversary my love!"

Alongside the note, she shared a black-and-white picture captured by photographer Becky Fluke showing the couple sharing a sweet moment.

The pair first met in 2003 when both were working as songwriters and Stapleton asked Morgane if she wanted to write with him after they met through a mutual friend, according to The New York Times.

The five-time Grammy winner told the newspaper in 2017 that their relationship works because he and Morgane "hold each other accountable."

"We can lift each other up on bad nights, kind of give each other a wink when we screw up or do something funny," he said.

Added Morgane: "As much as I can talk about him being a comfort to me, I think in that way I also am a comfort to him. We can look at each other and know, 'OK, I got you.'"

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Stapleton and Wife Morgane Open up about Baby No. 5

The couple share five children, four sons and a daughter, but have chosen not to share their kids' names publicly.

Stapleton was recently forced to push back three tour dates in Nashville and Cincinnati after he was placed on vocal rest amid a bout with laryngitis.

Morgane was more than ready to help, writing on Twitter: "I'll get the chicken soup started!"