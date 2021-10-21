Chris Stapleton Reschedules Shows After He's Placed on Vocal Rest to 'Fully Heal' from Laryngitis

The "Starting Over" singer was forced to push back dates in Nashville and Cincinnati scheduled for this weekend

Chris Stapleton was forced to reschedule a series of concert dates after he was placed on vocal rest amid a bout with laryngitis.

The "Starting Over" singer, 43, announced on Wednesday that three shows — two in Nashville and one in Cincinnati — would be pushed back "on doctor's orders" as he continued to heal.

"I want to thank you all for your well wishes and kind words you have shared over the last few days. I had hoped to have some good news to share with you all after this quiet time, but unfortunately the progress I've made is not enough," Stapleton wrote on social media. "On doctor's orders, I will need to continue my vocal rest through the weekend in order to fully heal."

"I am sorry that so many of you have been inconvenienced and I'm truly thankful for your patience and understanding," he continued. "Nothing is more personal to me than the experience of music. I'm eternally grateful for the privilege of sharing in that journey with all of you night after night. Thank you for your continued support and I hope to see you all very soon."

The two sold-out Nashville dates, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Bridgestone Arena, have been rescheduled to Dec. 10 and 11. The show in Cincinnati, set for Thursday night at Riverbend Music Center, will be moved to 2022, with a date to be announced later.

The setback comes after Stapleton was forced to reschedule last Saturday's show in Sioux Falls, South Dakota due to laryngitis, an inflammation of the voice box caused by overuse, irritation or infection.

"I want you all to know this wasn't a decision we made lightly. I was hoping that my voice would improve with time today, but it has only gotten worse," he wrote on social media. "We sincerely apologize to every ticket holder & hope to see you all on the rescheduled date, 11.14.2021. We love you and appreciate your understanding."

At the time, his wife Morgane, with whom he performs, offered to stay by his side with some TLC.

"I'll get the chicken soup started!" she wrote on Twitter.

Stapleton will wrap his tour with two final dates on Oct. 28 in Lubbock, Texas, and Oct. 29 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.