Chris Stapleton Announces Fourth Studio Album Starting Over — and Releases Album's Title Track

The country crooner, 42, announced Thursday that his fourth studio album, Starting Over, will be available Nov. 13 — and released the upcoming LP's title track for fans to listen to now.

Sharing the news of the soon to be released album on Instagram, Stapleton posted an image of the albums 14 song tracklist, which includes the title track alongside other songs, including, "Devil Always Made Me Think Twice," "Hillbilly Blood" and "Nashville, TN." According to a press release, the album also features three "carefully" chosen cover songs: John Fogerty's "Joy of My Life" and Guy Clark's "Worry B Gone" and "Old Friends."

On the title track, Stapleton looks ahead to better days, crooning, "This might not be an easy time / There's rivers to cross and hills to climb / Some days we might fall apart / And some nights might feel cold and dark.”

Starting Over will follow Stapleton's highly successful 2015 album, Traveller, as well as From A Room: Volume 1, which was released in May 2017 before its follow up album, From A Room: Volume 2, was released in December 2017.

Per the release, Stapleton completed the album in late February, only days before the shutdown began amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He worked on the record at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A with additional work done at Muscle Shoals Sound and Compass Sound Studio.

Produced by Dave Cobb, the upcoming record also features his wife, Morgane Stapleton, as well as his longtime bandmates J.T. Cure and Derek Mixon. Special guests on the LP include musicians Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench and Paul Franklin, as well as the All Voices Choir, who are featured on the track, "Watch You Burn."

Across the record's 14 tracks are 11 that Stapleton wrote "with both longtime friends and new collaborators."

"Across its fourteen tracks are songs that examine life’s simplest joys and most serious struggles," the release adds. "The resulting album—both timely and timeless—speaks to and transcends the current moment in ways unimaginable even while it was being created.

Stapleton is scheduled to return to the road next year for his All-American Road Show Tour, which includes stops at various famous venues, including New York City's Madison Square Garden and Chicago's Wrigley Field. The "Broken Halos" singer made the call to postpone all dates of his 2020 All-American Road Show Tour until 2021 earlier this year.