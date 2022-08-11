Chris and Morgane Stapleton's Relationship Timeline

Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane met in 2003 when they were both working as songwriters at neighboring music publishing companies. "I kinda did stalk him. A little bit," Morgane told Paste Magazine in 2015. "I was friends with his song-plugger and I would go hang out in her office, like, every day," she added.

Shortly after meeting, Chris and Morgane teamed up romantically and professionally, falling in love and working together in the music industry.

While most people recognize Chris as a country music superstar, some may not realize that Morgane is also a talented songwriter who works with her husband daily and even sings backup for him on tour.

2003: Chris and Morgane Stapleton meet in Nashville

The two first met while working as songwriters in Nashville. Morgane admitted to the Washington Post in 2015 that she would sit in her friend's office at Sea Gayle Music, waiting for Chris to arrive.

"We'd hear the jingle of his keys as he walked down the hall, and we knew he was coming to play us whatever new song he had written," she told the newspaper.

Chris later asked Morgane to write a song with him, which became their first date. Although Morgane admitted, "We didn't get much writing done that night."

October 27, 2007: Chris and Morgane Stapleton get married

Chris and Morgane exchanged vows on Oct. 27, 2007 – four years after first meeting. In 2016, the country artist revealed to Rolling Stone that Morgane secretly engraved the words "You Are My Sunshine" inside his wedding band prior to the big day.

"That's our story," he said.

2009-2011: Chris and Morgan Stapleton expand their family

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Waylon, in 2009. A few years later, Morgane gave birth to their second child, a daughter named Ada.

November 14, 2015: Morgane joins Instagram and posts a photo with Chris Stapleton

Although Chris and Morgane are fairly private when it comes to their personal lives, they aren't shy about showing their affection for one another publicly. Morgane's first Instagram post in 2015 was a black-and-white photo of her and her husband backstage at a show. She didn't include a caption, letting the photo speak for itself. The songwriter uploaded the photo six months after the release of Chris' first studio album, Traveller.

2016: Chris and Morgane Stapleton launch a charitable fund

The couple started a charity in 2016 as a way to give back to their community. Called Outlaw State of Kind, the charitable fund "supports a variety of causes that are close to their heart."

February 1, 2016: Chris Stapleton says wife Morgane is his "sounding board"

About a year after releasing his first album, Chris spoke to PEOPLE about his wife.

"I don't give my wife any credit. She's earned every bit of it," he said. "She's the sounding board for everything. She's a highly intuitive, wonderfully decisive and creative person. As a joke, I say that she has great taste in everything but men."

April 19, 2016: Chris and Morgane Stapleton travel to Hawaii together

The pair took a vacation to Hawaii together, getting some much-needed R&R after several months of performing. Morgane shared a photo of her and her husband on the beach with the caption, "Aloha y'all."

July 4, 2016: Chris and Morgane Stapleton perform for the troops at Fort Bragg

In 2016, Chris was offered an opportunity to visit North Carolina's Fort Bragg on the Fourth of July and perform for the troops stationed at the United States Army base.

"I can't think of a more appropriate thing to do," he told PEOPLE. "No one who lives in the United States of America doesn't owe these guys a debt of gratitude. Anything we can do to honor them is a real treat to get to do."

November 10, 2016: Chris and Morgane Stapleton appear on The Tonight Show for the first time

Chris and Morgane made their first appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and performed their rendition of "You Are My Sunshine." Morgane sang lead on the song, allowing Chris to put his guitar skills on full display.

October 30, 2017: Morgane Stapleton reveals she and Chris are expecting twins

The country couple try to shield their children from the spotlight as much as possible, although they did share their baby news on social media in 2017. Already parents to a daughter, Ada, and a son, Waylon, Chris and Morgane were overjoyed to be adding to their family.

"14 years, 2 babies, & 2 more on the way. Happy 10-year anniversary babe! You make my whole world go round," Morgane captioned an Instagram photo.

News of twins was unexpected for Chris and Morgane.

"I think I laughed for about 20 minutes straight when they told us. I was just shocked," Chris told Today's Willie Geist. "I didn't know what else to do … I was in shock. Shocked is the only word," he later added.

November 8, 2017: Chris and Morgane Stapleton walk the red carpet at the CMA Awards

Morgane showed off her baby bump at the 2017 CMA Awards. She chose a long-sleeved floral dress for the event.

January 28, 2018: Chris and Morgane Stapleton attend the Grammy Awards

Around her third trimester, Morgane walked the red carpet with her husband at the Grammy Awards. She wore a long red multi-layer gown with a pair of gold flats.

February 27, 2018: Chris and Morgane Stapleton appear in GQ Style

Chris and Morgane were included in GQ Style's feature titled "15 Living Legends of Country Music."

"You do the work and you put your head down and you keep doing the work. And when you're done doing that work, you go do some more work," Chris told the outlet.

April 15, 2018: Chris and Morgane Stapleton welcome twin boys

Their twins were born a little earlier than expected — and their arrival was announced by country music superstar Reba McEntire. It all happened at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards when Chris won album of the year. McEntire accepted the award on Chris' behalf and shared the news that the twins had been born.

"Those little rascals came a little bit early ... Hot off the press! … Twin boys," she said, sharing that the couple was home in Nashville with the new additions.

Two days later, Morgane shared the first photo of the twins.

"Thank you for all the love! We're so grateful to finally be home with our sweet family. We would like to say a special thank you to all the incredible nurses & doctors at Centennial Women's & Children's Hospital in Nashville. At more than a month early, we had a week-long stay in the nicu & the incredible people there kept our boys healthy & happy. Words cannot express our gratitude for you all & what you did for our family. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you," she captioned an Instagram post.

The couple have chosen to keep the twins' names private.

November 2, 2018: Chris Stapleton announces Morgane is pregnant again

Just seven months after welcoming twins, Chris shared that he and Morgane were expecting their fifth child. The announcement came during a performance at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"Some of you may know that we have four children," the musician said. "We just had twins, about seven months ago. Now there's four for us, but we're gonna make it five!"

November 14, 2018: Chris Stapleton thanks Morgane while onstage at the CMAs

Chris took home the award for male vocalist of the year at the CMAs and spoke about his family in his acceptance speech.

"I'm real proud of this award. I want to thank my kids who put up with me being gone quite a bit and not always being as good of a dad as I would always like to be," he said.

"I love you so much … you share me with all these people and I appreciate it. I want to thank my wife for always being my rock and taking care of me and helping me find the right thing to be and the right thing to do," he added.

February 14, 2019: Morgane Stapleton shares a photo of her and Chris on Valentine's Day

Morgane shared a throwback photo of her and Chris from when the pair first started dating.

"I can't remember when you weren't my world (or when your hair was this short). Happy ♥️ day my love," she captioned the post.

February 10, 2019: Chris and Morgane Stapleton walk the red carpet at the Grammy Awards

The couple made another appearance at the Grammy Awards in 2019. Morgane showed off her baby bump on the red carpet and told PEOPLE that she was due in the spring.

May 2019: Chris and Morgane Stapleton welcome their fifth child

Chris and Morgane became parents for the fifth time around Mother's Day in 2019.

"The most perfect Mother's day … I wish all you mama's the happiest of days today," Morgane captioned a photo of her newborn gripping her finger.

A month after the birth, the couple revealed the sex of their newborn via Instagram. "Sweet boy … It's hard believe almost a month has already gone by," she wrote. "Time flies faster than I ever thought imaginable. My heart is so full!"

April 18, 2021: Chris Stapleton thanks Morgane after winning album of the year at the ACM Awards

Chris won album of the year for Starting Over, making it his ninth ACM Award. During his acceptance speech, he thanked his wife.

"We worked really hard to make music. And we think a lot about it," Chris said before thanking Morgane and his album collaborators. "It means a lot. It really does."

October 27, 2021: Chris and Morgane Stapleton celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary

14 years was a big milestone for Chris and Morgane and she didn't let the day go by without sharing a post about their anniversary.

"14 years today. I don't remember much about life before you. Thank you for loving me. Thank you for hearing me. Thank you for teaching me. Thank you for respecting me," her Instagram caption read. "Thank you for giving me everything I cherish in this life. I love you more than I'll ever be able to put into words, but I'll spend the rest of my time here on earth trying. Happy anniversary, my love."

March 7, 2022: Chris and Morgane Stapleton walk the red carpet at the ACM Awards with their two oldest children

Chris and Morgane brought their two oldest children, Waylon and Ada, with them to the ACM Awards. Both kids wore black suits as they made their award show debut alongside their parents.

When Chris won the ACM award for male artist of the year, no one cheered louder than his kids.

April 3, 2022: Chris Stapleton gives his twin sons a birthday shout-out during Grammys acceptance speech

The musician took home a few awards at the 2022 Grammys, but he gave a special shout-out during his acceptance speech for best country album of the year. He revealed that it was his twin son's fourth birthday, saying, "I'm thinking a lot about sacrifices, 'cause I missed out on some of their birthday today."

He continued, "Everybody in this room has made some kind of a sacrifice to be up here doing this, and I don't know what it is for everybody, but I know that it hurts sometimes. But hopefully we're all doing it so we make the world a better place, and the people that live in it will love each other and have a good time together and come together. So thank you so much for this award."