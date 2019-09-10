After soundcheck, I always start the night with a VIP hang with the fans. There’s no better way to kick it off and I always leave feeling super grateful.
Any weekend Lauren can come out on the road makes it even more fun. We never stop laughing when we’re together.
I’m from North Carolina, so Charlotte is always such a special place for me to play. It wouldn’t be the same without bringing along this special girl.
Before I hit the stage, I like to bring the whole crew together and say a prayer. It sets a positive tone for the night and spreads the good vibes.
Lauren is the funniest person I know. I think she wanted to fill in as my guitar player.
Can’t wait to marry this girl! Her jacket says it all — we definitely have some “Big, Big Plans.”
It’s important to me to take a moment in the show to recognize those who serve our country. They’re the reason we’re able to be out here jamming to Country music on a Saturday night and I don’t ever take that for granted.
It blows my mind to see the fans react to “I Don’t Know About You.” Every night they sing every single word, and I can’t hide the smile on my face.
Lauren came out and surprised the crowd after “Big, Big Plans.” The song is a true story, so why not bring out the person who inspired it?
This little lady was having the time of her life, so I had to bring her up on stage to join me on “For Her.” She crushed it!
There’s a moment in the show where I borrow a cowboy hat from a fan in the crowd and play some of my favorite country hits from the ’90s. I grew up listening to Tim McGraw, Alan Jackson and Garth Brooks and still love those songs to this day.
Hats off to a next-level night in Charlotte! No doubt about it, one of my favorite places to play. We’ll be back soon!