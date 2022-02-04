"I feel like when you meet somebody that makes you want to change your mindset and then makes you want that,” the country singer said.

Chris Lane Says He 'Never Wanted to Get Married' Before Meeting Wife Lauren Bushnell Lane

Chris Lane's bachelor days are long behind him, yet the country star didn't always see marriage and fatherhood in his future before meeting his wife Lauren Bushnell Lane.

"I never wanted kids," Lane revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday. "I honestly never wanted to get married. None of that."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The "Ain't Even Met You Yet" singer, 37, and the Bachelor alum, 32, tied the knot in October 2019 and are now parents to their 7-month-old son Dutton Walker.

Lane explained that becoming a father to Dutton was "truly the best thing in the world."

"The day he was born, and I haven't told anybody this, but I cried my eyes out, because I felt like I was praying, just, 'Lord, thank you so much for not listening to me for all those years that I said I never wanted that,'" he told ET's Cassie DiLaura. "I wouldn't have known what I was missing out on."

Chris Lane Dutton and Chris Lane | Credit: Lauren Lane/Instagram

It was starting a relationship with his wife in 2018 that proved to be a game-changer for Lane and made him the family man he is today.

"You meet somebody that makes you want to change your mindset and then makes you want that," he said.

Lane, who is currently on his Fill Them Boots tour, revealed that he and his wife are hoping to expand their family in the future.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I know Lauren wants a little girl eventually, so I want that for her," he revealed. "I prayed hard for a little boy, and I have that. So, now I want what she wants."

After welcoming Dutton last year, Lane opened up to PEOPLE about parenthood.