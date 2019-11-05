Inside Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell's Intimate 'Secret Garden' Wedding: See All the Photos

Officially engaged on June 16, Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell took just four months to plan their autumn wedding. The timing was Lane’s preference. “Fall is my favorite time of the year,” he told PEOPLE.

Bushnell revealed she initially toyed with the idea of eloping, but Lane said he told her, “You’ll look back one day and wish that you had done a wedding.” In the end, Bushnell was grateful he talked her into the formal ceremony and celebration. “I’m glad that we had a day to remember with all the people that we love,” she said.