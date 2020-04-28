Image zoom Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Denise Truscello/ACMA2019/Getty

For Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane, one thing is for sure: They are glad to be happily married to one another and out of the dating game.

The couple, who made an appearance on Monday's episode of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, tells PEOPLE what it was like to return to The Bachelor universe, in which Bushnell Lane once competed for love in 2016.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've always had this weird highs and lows when it comes to The Bachelor. It's been hard and great, I've always had a lot of mixed emotions about the entire process," she recalls.

But this time around, The Bachelor alum, 30, and her husband, 35, helped a potential couple find love as they advised Natascha Bessez and Ryan Neal during a first date, which was held during Lane's Big, Big Plans tour performance.

"We say this all the time to each other but I'm so glad that I don't have to go out on any more first dates. I'm so glad we found each other," Lane says, laughing.

"Glad we're married and glad we found each other," Bushnell Lane adds. "It's also fun to watch people at that stage, that was such an exciting stage at one point for us. Every stage has its exciting moments, it's fun to watch people and say, 'Oh I remember when we were at that stage.' It's fun from that perspective."

RELATED: Listen to Your Heart Sneak Peek: Ryan and Natascha Have Their First Date at Chris Lane Concert

Reflecting on her Bachelor past and her marriage now, she couldn't be happier to be guesting on the franchise with the love of her life. "I think when it comes to things like this, it almost brings it full circle for me, at least, because here I am standing next to my husband who I wouldn't have met did I not go through the journey that I went through," Bushnell Lane shares.

"Then to be back here, it's almost nice because it ended on a sweet note. It feels good to bring it full circle and to do it together now, to have my best friend and support system standing by my side. I'm very happy to have passed along the torch though," she says.

During the cameo, Lane performed his hit "Big, Big Plans," a song which he wrote to use in his proposal to his now-wife. As the show's contestants try to find a collaborator, both in love and music, the country star says his single was the "perfect" choice to highlight.

"For me, music is the way I met her," Lane says of his wife. "We just so happened to be at the same event where I was playing a show. So [music] played a pivotal role in straight up meeting for the first time in that way. Now as we've moved into dating and getting married, with 'Big Big Plans,' it's been a game-changer for us because it's told our story and got our story out there. What kind of guy doesn't want to write a song that their wife and girlfriend at the time loves?"

"With this song, in particular, being such a couple-oriented show, it just feels like it fits perfectly," Lane adds. "For me, this is my song for my baby that I used to propose. I had no idea that it would ever be released – I just wrote it down to where I hid the ring, the exact proposal that happened, it was very personal to our lives."

The star continues, "It's been super special, to have the song as my single when I had no idea that it be would be released has been great for me and makes me very, very excited."

As for the success of "Big, Big Plans," Lane says he was surprised at the fan reaction. "For me, it's the same personal meaning but the song itself has taken on a different life," he explains. "It's very detail-oriented to my personal situation but people are taking their story and plugging their own relationships into it. I feel like that's when you know you've done a good job of writing a song. It's been fun to watch."