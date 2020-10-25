Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell tied the knot on October 25, 2019, in Nashville

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane are celebrating their first year of marriage!

The country singer, 35, and The Bachelor alum, 30, celebrated their 1-year wedding anniversary on Sunday, each sharing photos and videos on Instagram from their special day.

Alongside their five-minute wedding video, Lane wrote, "Happy Anniversary @laurenlane I can’t believe it’s been a year!! Love you. Here’s to gettin old and grey together 😁." Bushnell Lane also shared photos from the wedding day, including one of the former reality star's father giving her away to Lane at the alter.

"1 year 🤍🤍," she captioned the sweet post.

The couple tied the knot on October 25, 2019, in front of 160 family members and friends in an indoor “secret garden” ceremony in their hometown of Nashville.

Their wedding came less than one year after they went public as a couple. They started living together in March 2019, got engaged that June, and tied the knot four months later.

While speaking to PEOPLE in April, Bushnell Lane opened up about the couple's next milestones, saying, "Definitely family. We throw that one around a lot in terms of trying to plan it, I don't know how much you could plan for that."

"We practice a lot though," she joked.

Bushnell Lane explained that she "would love to start a family" in addition to her and Lane's "little family," which includes their beloved beagle-hound mix Cooper, whom they adopted in August 2019.

"In terms of future goals, to me, that's my number one goal is having a family," she added. "Career stuff is amazing and I feel very blessed, but I've always wanted to be a mom. I'm excited, that's my number one most exciting next chapter."