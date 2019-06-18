They're Engaged! See Every Photo from Chris Lane's Backyard Proposal to Lauren Bushnell

“I knew she wouldn’t want some elaborate crazy proposal. So, I decided to keep it pretty casual. I asked her parents for different places in Portland I could potentially take her to, but after a lot of thought I decided doing it at the family cookout would be the most laid-back setting and that she’d appreciate the simplicity of me proposing to her in her parents’ backyard.” — Chris Lane
“I lost it. It was the happiest moment of my life!” — Lauren Bushnell
“Even though I felt pretty confident I was going to get the ‘Yes,’ I’ve never been that nervous. When I got to the third verse of the song and knew it was time, I pretty much blacked out. The next thing I knew, she said ‘yes’ and the nerves just lifted! It’s an explosion of excitement, pure joy, and love.” —Lane, on performing his song “Big, Big Plans” for Bushnell before popping the question
“Chris is the most thoughtful person. He clearly put so much time and thought into not only the song, but also making sure everyone I love most was surrounding us in that moment. Holding each other, hearing the song for the first time and then seeing him get down on one knee is a moment I’ll never forget.” — Bushnell
“Watching her try on rings, I learned she loves emerald-cut diamonds. I even heard her say that was the exact kind of ring she wanted. Thankfully she made it pretty easy to pick out!” — Lane
“I’m definitely going to need some help. I have never really thought about what kind of wedding I want but I definitely want it to be laid-back and somewhat intimate.” — Bushnell, on planning the wedding while Lane will be touring