Chris Lane Is Dating Bachelor Alum Lauren Bushnell: 'They're Enjoying Spending Time Together'

Chris Lane doesn’t have “girl problems” anymore!

The country star, 34, is now dating 28-year-old The Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell, PEOPLE confirms. “It’s brand new and they are enjoying spending time together,” a rep for Lane told PEOPLE.

Entertainment Tonight was first to report the news, which broke after the couple appeared together at the 66th Annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday night. For the occasion, Bushnell wore a black dress and Lane a plaid suit.

It’s unclear how exactly the couple met, but it’s possible that the relationship could have been sparked by the singer’s vertical music video for his latest single “I Don’t Know About You,” which features the reality star. About one month ago, she posted a picture of Lane carrying her in his arms on her Instagram story with a caption directing fans to watch it on Spotify.

Their connection could also be rooted in the musician’s obsession with the reality dating franchise that made Bushnell famous. He revealed during a 2016 interview with Nash Country Daily that he was upset about an episode of JoJo Fletcher‘s season ending in “to be continued…” and even performed on a date for Nick Viall.

Lauren Bushnell and Devin Antin Lauren Bushnell/Instagram

Bushnell stepped out in public with her newest beau less than three months after breaking up with her most recent boyfriend, Devin Antin, whom she dated for a year.

The exes, who’ve since unfollowed each other on social media, were last seen together in July when they stepped out to celebrate the new partnership of Bushnell’s wine Dear Rosé with Saucey in Los Angeles. Antin is a partner in Bushnell’s business.

Lauren Bushnell and Ben Higgins Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Bushnell’s relationship with Antin was her first following her public breakup from fiancé Ben Higgins, the main man on season 20 of the show who eventually offered her the final rose. They broke off their engagement in May 2017 because, Bushnell said, they simply “weren’t the most compatible.” They also had one season of their own reality show together, Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?

Lane, who has racked up half a billion career streams, is currently on his headlining Laps Around the Sun Tour. Next, he’ll join Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney on their Dan + Shay the Tour starting in March.

The couple are expected to step out together again Wednesday at the 52nd annual CMA Awards, airing Wednesday, Nov. 14 from Nashville at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

