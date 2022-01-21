The country singer thanked his fans for their support after his father's successful surgery

Chris Lane's Dad 'in Recovery' After Surgery for Cancer: 'Praying That They Got It All'

Chris Lane is thanking his fans for their support after his father Tony's successful surgery amid his cancer diagnosis.

"Y'all, I appreciate all the prayers. My dad's surgery went well today. He is in recovery now. We are still praying that he does well in recovery and really praying that they got it all," the country star — who has not shared what type of cancer his father is facing — told his fans on Instagram late Thursday night.

Added the star: "I really appreciate everybody that's reached out, and each and every one of you that are praying. Love y'all."

Lane, 37, previously spoke about the bond he and his father share, telling Taste of Country in 2019 that the two were still tight.

"My dad has been through anything and everything with me," he said. "He never missed any of my games, from Little League to my high school and my college games. And while sports were my first love, my dad has constantly stuck with me in terms of my music and has supported me no matter what."

The "I Don't Know About You" singer also revealed advice courtesy of his dad that has stuck with him over the years.

"My dad has always told me to work as hard as you can and do the best you can in everything that you do," he said. "That advice has proved to be pretty effective for me through the years."

In 2020 the star shared a sweet Father's Day tribute, writing "Happy Fathers Day Dad" alongside a snap of the Lane men posing together in suits.

Lane became a father himself in June, when he and wife Lauren welcomed son Dutton Walker Lane.

"We're both so new to this and learning as we go, but we're getting the hang of it!" Lauren told PEOPLE in June. "You have to laugh your way through. We're just figuring it out together."

At the time, she also noted that there were times when baby Dutton looked just like the men on dad's side of the family.