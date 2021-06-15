"I've been waiting to meet Dutton for nine months now, and the easiest way for me personally to describe my feelings and emotions is to write about it!" the country star told PEOPLE

Chris Lane Sings to Son in Song 'Ain't Even Met You Yet' - 'I Feel Ready / But I Feel Scared to Death'

A country lullaby for baby Dutton!

On Tuesday, Chris Lane released his new song "Ain't Even Met You Yet," a track dedicated to Dutton Walker, his newborn son with wife Lauren Bushnell Lane.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I wonder what your first words will be / I wonder if you'll look like me / I wonder what the dogs will think the day we bring you home," the country star, 36, sings on the track, premiering exclusively with PEOPLE. "I'm going to buy you your first glove / You're going to earn that first truck."

"I feel ready but I feel scared to death / All I know is I love you / and I ain't even met you yet," he adds in the chorus.

Chris Lane Chris Lane | Credit: Chris Lane YouTube

Chris and Lauren welcomed their first child, son Dutton Walker Lane on June 8 in Nashville. Born at 11:12 a.m., Dutton weighed in at 9 lbs. and measured 19.5 inches long. At the time, the singer-songwriter told PEOPLE about writing the song for his son.

"I've been waiting to meet Dutton for nine months now, and the easiest way for me personally to describe my feelings and emotions is to write about it! So naturally, I wrote a song," he told PEOPLE. "It's called 'Ain't Even Met You Yet' and sums up how I've been feeling over the last few months. I can't wait to share it with him one day."

And now that he's met his son, Chris tells PEOPLE the feelings are even deeper.

"The first time I held Dutton, it was so special. He seems to be changing and growing every minute," he tells PEOPLE. "I feel love in a way that I had never experienced before, and it's so much bigger than I could have ever expected. I'm so proud and grateful to be a dad!"

See Inside Lauren Bushnell Lane's Nursery Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell Lane | Credit: Halli Makennah

The track even makes a sweet, silly mention of mom Lauren, 31.

"Sometimes you'll want to hate me / And just between us two / sometimes momma's crazy / but we're just learning as we go," Chris sings of the former reality star. "Yeah somewhere down that road / I'm going to hand you your first beer / I'm going to cry when you pack up and leave here / I feel ready but I feel scared to death / Gonna say a little prayer / Kiss your momma and go to bed / It's crazy how much I love you / And I ain't even met you yet."

Chris Lane Chris and Lauren Lane | Credit: Chris Lane YouTube

A week into parenthood the musician's fears are still present, but Chris says partnering with Lauren has made all the difference in the world.

"As a first-time parent, I know that I'll be worried about everything because it is all new and different. But having Lauren by my side, I know that we can take on anything together. My new favorite thing is watching Lauren be a mom - she's so good at it!"

And as for the couple's rescue dogs Cooper and Chloe, they've been happily welcoming of the new addition to the family.