Mere weeks before the arrival of his baby girl, Colston invited a film crew into his Texas home to film the music video for "Boy Like Me," which premieres exclusively on PEOPLE

Chris Colston Turns His Man Cave into a Nursery for Baby Girl Emersyn in 'Boy Like Me' Music Video

Every new dad knows the moment when your man cave turns into a nursery, and your heart turns to mush. Country artist Chris Colston remembers that moment like it was yesterday.

"Before it was a nursery, it was my trophy room," the singer-songwriter, 26, tells PEOPLE with a laugh. "I had all my deer and my bucks and my ducks and my bass…I mean, everything was in there. [Laughs] But then, my wife basically said that she didn't want a bunch of deer heads in our daughter's nursery."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As Colston moved his treasured belongings to a room by the garage, the Texas native knew he wanted to remember the momentous occasion.

So, he turned the moment into his endearing new single, "Boy Like Me."

Chris Colston Turns His Man Cave into a Nursery for Baby Girl Emersyn in New Music Video “Boy Like Me” Chris Colston

"I had that line in my head, 'Those bucks and ducks and bass on the wall' during the very first [writing session] for the song," remembers Colston, who wrote the track alongside Kenton Bryant and Jordan Walker just a couple of months after finding out he was going to be a dad to now-2-month-old Emersyn. "Once I wrote the song, I kind of figured out what I wanted the music video to look like. It was going to be an easy story to tell."

Mere weeks before the arrival of his baby girl, Colston invited a film crew into his Texas home to begin filming the official music video for "Boy Like Me," which premieres today exclusively on PEOPLE.

"I wanted to bring the fans into my home," Colston explains of the video. "I wanted the music video to be as real as possible."

Chris Colston Turns His Man Cave into a Nursery for Baby Girl Emersyn in New Music Video “Boy Like Me” Chris Colston | Credit: Jason Myers

While scenes of Colston performing and moving his man cave out of the new nursery were shot before Emersyn's May 20 birth, the rest were filmed once his daughter finally arrived. And luckily, the musician says his brand-new baby girl was on her very best behavior.

"She did pretty good," Colston gushes. "She's a pretty good baby. She doesn't really ask for a lot, just to get fed and then get a little attention here and there. [Laughs] Right now, she's getting into a pretty good routine of sleeping all night, which is awesome."

The music video also allowed Colston's wife Peyton to get glammed up for the first time in a long time.

"My wife definitely didn't want to be in the video pregnant," laughs Colston. "So, we waited. And yeah, it had been a while since she had dressed up. She looked gorgeous, and I know she loved the chance to get all pretty."

The Colston family's treasured dog Charlie also made it in the music video.

"She's our King Charles Cavalier, and we've had her as long as Peyton and I have been together," Colston says of their 8-year-old dog, who can be seen laying in the nursery with the fam in the "Boy Like Me" clip. "She's literally been the best dog ever."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Once the music video's filming process was complete, Colston says, he couldn't do much but feel super blessed at all that surrounds him these days.

Chris Colston Turns His Man Cave into a Nursery for Baby Girl Emersyn in New Music Video “Boy Like Me” Chris Colston | Credit: Jason Myers

"After I watched [the music video] I went hunting, and I was sitting by myself, and I was just thinking about how — with all the things going on — I just feel really lucky," says Colston, who has already seen success with his songs "Hate Me in My Hometown" and "Livin' Like This." "I have a beautiful wife and family and a house and a music career."

Additionally, he now has a brand-new album, also titled Boy Like Me, which will drop July 29. "It's definitely my favorite project," says Colston of the forthcoming set, produced by "the incredible" Brandon Hood.