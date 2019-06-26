Cher's 'Believe' Gets a Country Take by Jake Owen in Honor of Pride Month

Image zoom Ethan Miller/Getty

Jake Owen has joined the growing crowd of country artists striving to make the genre more welcoming to the LGBTQ community.

The 37-year-old hitmaker posted a backstage cover of Cher‘s iconic song “Believe” to his Instagram on Tuesday in honor of Pride Month. “I believe #loveislove,” Owen wrote.

“Some of my closest friends and coworkers, are part of the #lgbt community and I couldn’t be more happy for the progress they have made,” he continued. “I BELIEVE the world needs more love. No matter where it comes from.”

Owen also explained his choice of the song, which has long been popular in the LGBTQ community.

“I googled ‘gayest’ songs of all time and the boys and I decided to put our country spin on Cher’s ‘Believe,'” Owen added. “Hope you dig.”

Cher, 73, known for being active on social media, has yet to respond to the cover.

Most fans supported Owen’s allyship, but when one commented that she would no longer come to his Thursday concert, Owen defended his stance.

“It’s really only you and few other ignorant people that make yourself look silly,” he replied in a comment. “If you make it out to my show, come give me a hug. You need one. If you decide not to come, trust me… we will all be okay. We like to share our shows with people that are kind, and loving.”

Owen released his most recent album, Greetings from ... Jake, in April. He said in the post that he and his band plan to post more backstage covers from their current tour.

“Stay tuned friends,” he wrote in the post, “and most importantly, love everyone. 🌈”