Chase Stokes Says He's 'Having a Good Time' with Kelsea Ballerini amid Romance Rumors

The Outer Banks star and the country singer sparked romance rumors earlier this month

By
Published on January 18, 2023 03:10 PM
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes are 'having a good time'
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Chase Stokes is breaking his silence about Kelsea Ballerini.

On Wednesday, the Outer Banks star addressed the romance rumors with Ballerini — which were sparked earlier this month — during an interview with TMZ.

"She's a sweet girl," Stokes, 30, told the outlet. "We're having a good time and that's all I'll say."

Last week, the "HEARTFIRST" singer, 29, and the actor were spotted getting cozy at the Georgia vs. TCU game at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Fans initially took note of an Instagram post from Raising Cane's founder Todd Graves featuring a group of musicians, actors and influencers he hosted in his suite for the playoff game, which Georgia won 65-7.

In the photo Graves posted, the pair was seen snuggling in close on the far right. Ballerini was pictured leaning into Stokes with her left arm on top of his.

Then, later that week, Stokes shared a carousel of photos with one in particular drawing attention. Captioned "lil recap," the image shows a blonde girl tagged as Ballerini leaning her head into his chest as they look over the football field. In a nod to her own hometown team, the country star commented, "go vols 🙈" on the post.

Stokes was most recently linked with actress and model Madelyn Cline, 25. The two met on the set of their Netflix hit show in 2019 and made their relationship Instagram official a year later.

The couple reportedly split in November 2021 before reconciling and then splitting again just a month later. The pair deleted most of their photos of each other on their Instagrams and Cline was seen out with DJ Zack Bia just days before her 24th birthday, though Bia later claimed that they weren't dating.

As for Ballerini, she announced her split from husband Morgan Evans, 37, in August after nearly five years of marriage. On Instagram, she wrote, "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end."

Their divorce was finalized in November, the very same day that she was nominated for a Grammy award. A month later she opened up on the iHeart podcast Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine about the reasons she felt compelled to end her marriage after nearly five years.

"For a while, it was kind of like, 'OK, this is just a new phase of a relationship,' because relationships go through seasons, right? And it's not always going to be butterflies and rainbows," she said. "For a long time, I was like, 'Oh this is just… The glitter wears off. That's what happens.' And then you get into a phase where you wait for it to come back. And then sometimes it doesn't."

RELATED VIDEO: Kelsea Ballerini on Why She's Being Honest with Her Fans During New Period of 'Change'

"At the end of the day, it is such a disservice and a dishonoring of yourself if you know something is not right and you stay," she added. "[Shame] is the one thing that I just refuse to feel… Judge me for it, fine, that's on you."

But Ballerini is over the internet gossip. On Monday, the country star said in a TikTok that she should "stop reading [and] stop looking" at what's being said about her.

She spoke in the video over a screenshot from the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi that featured anonymous tips about Ballerini and Stokes, plus the manager of Soho House Nashville.

"But what is happening you guys? What? What? No. Let's not do this, you know?" she said before sighing.

She captioned the post: "I'm about to break up with the internet 5 sure 😂"

Related Articles
Dolly Parton Says She Hopes Late Lisa Marie Presley Is ‘Happy’ with Dad Elvis
Dolly Parton Says She Hopes Lisa Marie Presley Is 'Happy' with Late Dad Elvis After Her Death
Kelsea Ballerini
Kelsea Ballerini Jokes She's 'About to Break Up with the Internet' Over Rumors About Her Love Life
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Maren Morris attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)
Maren Morris Apologizes to 'RPDR' Queens for Country Music's Homophobia: 'I Love You Guys'
blanco brown press photo
Blanco Brown Built a Career on 'The Git Up' — but He's Ready to Move On, Courtesy of 'I'll Never'
https://www.dropbox.com/s/v6pd569n7tpld1c/PRIMARY%20ChrisYoung_JeffJ_9_0879-2%20credit%20Jeff%20Johnson.jpg?dl=0 https://www.dropbox.com/s/l41i3icqy0rktkz/CY_2-PACK_LFY_ADGTH_COVER_5X5_CMYK.jpg?dl=0 Credit Jeff Johnson
Chris Young Is Blindsided by Love on New Song 'Looking for You'
Are Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Dating? Outer Banks Actor Posts Cozy Photo with Country Star
Are Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Dating? 'Outer Banks' Actor Posts Cozy Photo with Country Star
Ernest performs on the Next From Nashville stage during the Watershed Country Music Festival at Gorge Amphitheatre on July 29, 2022 in George, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images) Megan Moroney performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on September 09, 2022 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images); Music Singer-Songwriter Jackson Dean performs onstage during day 3 at the 2022 Tortuga Music Festival on April 10, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
ERNEST, Megan Moroney and Jackson Dean Named 2023 Hot Country Artists to Watch on Spotify
Bailey Zimmerman attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Bailey Zimmerman Reveals He Removed His Braces to Get Rid of His 'Lisp' When He Sang
Neil Perry of The Band Perry Is Engaged!
The Band Perry's Neil Perry Is Engaged to Sofia Sclafani: 'Forever Kind of Love'
Eddie Vedder, Leslie Jordan,
Leslie Jordan Benefit Concert to Feature Performances by Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris and More
EXCLUSIVE - Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders waiting for takeout Monday afternoon at Baba's Perogies in Brooklyn
Pete Davidson and 'Bodies Bodies' Costar Chase Sui Wonders Seen Cuddling in Brooklyn Restaurant
Jennifer Hart wedding
Country Artist Jennifer Hart Marries Musician Rob Ricotta in Nashville Ceremony – See the Photos
Joe Don Rooney, Tiffany Fallon
Inside Rascal Flatts' Joe Don Rooney and Wife Tiffany's Contentious Divorce, from Infidelity to $315K Rehab
mcbride & the ride
Country Trio McBride & the Ride on Recording Again for the First Time in 20 Years: 'We All Have the Passion'
(L-R) Emily Strayer, Natalie Maines, and Martie Maguire of The Chicks perform onstage during weekend two, day one of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
The Chicks Announce 'Six Nights in Vegas' 2023 Concert Residency: 'Hope Our Fans Are Ready for More'
Dolly Parton and the group Cheat Codes
Cheat Codes and Dolly Parton Team Up for New Cross-Genre Single 'Bets on Us'