Chase Rice Explains the Moving Story Behind His 'Bench Seat' Music Video: Go Behind-the-Scenes of the Shoot

01 of 06 Evan DeStefano We shot this music video over the course of two days outside Nashville to accompany my favorite song that I've ever released. For the first time in my career, I could envision the whole video as I was writing the song. I wanted to use it to shine a light on the topic of mental health because it's something that makes way too many people feel alone. It's definitely a heavy, dark video, but hopefully it's one that inspires some important conversations.

02 of 06 Evan DeStefano The funeral scene was the first thing we shot for the entire music video, so it really set the stage for how emotional this was going to be. Because the song is really personal to me, we included a lot of little details that are personal to my life — like the Carolina Blue casket as a nod to my time at UNC which, I'll be honest, was hard to see.

03 of 06 Evan DeStefano My dog, Jack (on the right), was one of the stars of this video and this song is the reason I have him. A dog saved my best friend's life when he was in a really dark place, and now Jack has blessed mine more than I ever thought he could. This song and video are based on that story.

04 of 06 Evan DeStefano For this video, I worked with Kaiser Cunningham who also directed most of my recent projects — the one-take "Way Down Yonder" video, the video travelogue for "Key West & Colorado" and the vintage rodeo "I Hate Cowboys" video which hopefully shows you that the song title couldn't be further from the truth!

05 of 06 Evan DeStefano Lauren Whistle played the role of my girlfriend in the video, and she did an incredible job of bringing the emotional story to life. Little man Axl Taylor played the role of my son, who was named Danny — after my dad who passed away when I was in college — and whose picture is the cover of my new album coming out in February.