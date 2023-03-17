Chase Matthew Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut — After a Ride on His Harley and a Hug from His Grandparents

01 of 08 Spidey Smith My favorite way to blow off some steam before a big night is to ride around the outskirts of my hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, on my Harley.

02 of 08 Spidey Smith There's no telling how many legends have stepped into the historic circle on the Grand Ole Opry stage. I visited the venue a few months prior to my debut night, and I purposely waited to take my turn to step into that spot. I actually told the circle I was coming back for it, and that's exactly what happened during soundcheck.

03 of 08 Spidey Smith My Mamaw has been one of my biggest supporters since I was a child. When she surprised me backstage during soundcheck, I knew I wanted her to experience stepping into the circle with me, so she joined me on-stage before the show began. We took in the moment together, which was one of my favorite parts of the night.

04 of 08 Spidey Smith Just before I stepped onstage for my performance, we did a few interviews about my journey to getting to the Opry in my favorite dressing room backstage – Roy Acuff's old room, which is now used by Vince Gill whenever he's performing on the show. It was a long journey to get to this night, but I made it, and I am so grateful.

05 of 08 Spidey Smith I was feeling nervous, so my grandparents joined me in my dressing room for a quick prayer before walking onstage.

06 of 08 Spidey Smith At this point, it was showtime. In this exact moment, I had to close my eyes and feel the energy in the room. I'll never forget that moment.

07 of 08 Spidey Smith In the middle of my performance, I couldn't help but give thanks to the Lord for bringing me so far. All glory goes to him.