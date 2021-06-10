Country Artist Chase Martin Just Gave Us the Wedding Song of the Summer - Courtesy of 'Forever + 1'

"I said to my co-writers, 'I think it's really cool that my sister is going to have a forever plus one. And in that moment, we all just looked at each other and we started writing it," she telsl PEOPLE

The day that Chase Martin found out her older sister was going to get married was the same day she co-wrote the song that could make her a country star.

Indeed, the 22-year-old with the wide smile would be the first to admit that up to this point in her career, she's been busy chasing the song that would help her break out in the somewhat crowded country genre. But often, those weren't the songs that showed her authentic heart and soul.

But now, "Forever + 1" does.

"For so long, I've been just trying to write that first hit song and that first song that was going to kickstart my whole career and make me a big country singer and impress my team," she tells PEOPLE of "Forever + 1," a song she wrote back in February. "But on that particular morning, I walked into the writing session and told everyone I didn't even care about writing a hit song that day. I just wanted to write something special for my sister on her big day."

The demo of the heartfelt song she ended up recording soon made its way to her team, and the rest is history.

"I was like, 'Man, the first time I don't even try to write something to impress them, this is what does it,'" says Martin of the song she ended up co-writing alongside Phil Barton and Joe Fox. "It was a real eye-opening, learning experience for me, as I realized that I have to always write from my heart. That's just so authentically 'Chase Martin' versus just trying to chase after that hit song."

But before the song went and got the attention of Martin's team, it got the attention of her sister and her future brother-in-law, who asked if Martin could sing it during their first dance at their wedding in Charleston, South Carolina back in May.

And that's exactly what she did.

"I didn't tear up until the very end of the song," Martin admits.

Granted, up until this point, the aspiring country star has built a fandom that includes more than a half a million social media followers who couldn't get enough of her sweet and spontaneous nature, choosing to show her vibrant and often hysterical side rather than get too deep about just about anything.

"I've never really been a love song writer, which is sort of funny in itself," she comments. "Music has always been in my life and of course I've had experiences and boyfriends and whatnot, but I don't think I've ever been in a really serious relationship where I've had that life experience to just want to write love songs."

And without many serious relationships, that meant Martin has gone to many a wedding without a date by her side.

"Every time I get invited to any social function, I'm always just thinking to myself, 'Who am I going to bring as my plus one?' so I don't have to stand in the corner alone waiting for someone to come talk to me," she laughs. "That's sort of how 'Forever + 1' came to be. I said to my co-writers, 'I think it's really cool that my sister is going to have a forever plus one. And in that moment, we all just looked at each other and we started writing it."

The music video, premiering exclusively on PEOPLE Thursday allows the spotlight to shine on Martin, but in a much more subdued way than ever before.

"It was one of those things that I wanted the video to just highlight the song," says Martin of the video that was shot in a dive bar in East Nashville.

Of course, not everything is as it looks.

"They brought in this really, really old antique baby grand piano for the video shoot, and it was so old that they were unable to tune it," Martin remembers. "So, the poor crew had to listen to me play all day on that out of tune piano because, of course, we had to make it look real."

But from this point on, 'real' is the name of the game for Martin.