Chase Bryant is officially a married man!

On Saturday, Oct. 22, the country artist wed model and entrepreneur Selena Weber in a hilltop ceremony in Round Mountain, Texas, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

Witnessed by the couple's friends and families at a venue overlooking 30-mile views of Texas Hill Country, Bryant, 30, told PEOPLE ahead of the wedding that he couldn't wait to "see Selena for the first time. The first look will be the moment she walks down the aisle!"

Selena Weber and Chase Bryant. Samantha Mahler Photography

Weber, 29, added that she was most excited for the song in the air that moment: "Our string quartet [will be] playing 'Can't Help Falling in Love' by Elvis Presley" during the walk down.

For her first look of the day, the bride donned a lace-accented white gown with a matching veil, before changing into a classic sheath for the reception. Meanwhile, Bryant complemented his partner's look with a white suit and bolero tie as well as a pair of Chelsea boots.

For something borrowed, Weber honored her best friend — who couldn't make the ceremony due to her pregnancy — by wearing her pal's veil from her own wedding. "She is due to have her first baby on the 24th!" Weber told PEOPLE.

Selena Weber. Samantha Mahler Photography

The event planned by Amberly Adams-Thomas, owner of Blue Events & Co. — who is also responsible for the outfits — saw some notable guests, including music producer Jon Randall and singer/songwriter Jessi Alexander.

Chase Bryant. Samantha Mahler Photography

As for their pledge to each other during the big day, the couple chose to do traditional vows, sharing, that they would each "be writing each other a special note to read before the wedding."

Paying homage to Weber's hometown of Charleston, South Carolina, the pair decided to serve a twist on a shrimp and grits plate and a chicken dish with southern fixing like jalapeño cornbread in addition to their dessert spread, featuring a local favorite from Round Rock Donuts in Texas.

Bryant and Weber's romance began after the two connected online through an exclusive dating app and became friends a couple of months before they met and fell in love. The two later got engaged a little over a year ago on Bryant's birthday, with the singer telling PEOPLE at the time, "I knew that I was going to want to ask her to marry me on my birthday because that was the only way I could trick her because you can't get anything past Selena."

"She's way too intuitive. I can't keep a secret from her. We tell each other everything," he explained with a laugh at the time.

Samantha Mahler Photography

After two years of being together, the pair tied the knot over the weekend.

"We just moved back to Nashville and are settled in our new home with our three dogs," the couple told PEOPLE of their decision. "We both love the month of October so this date was perfect!"

The pair also shared they knew they were made for one another because they both "had a strong sense of familiarity with each other and a very instant deep connection."

Chase Bryant and Selena Weber. Samantha Mahler Photography

A marriage feels right for the couple as the pair hope to form "a bond that lasts forever" and create "a family of our own."

Discussing their guiding rules for keeping a strong relationship with PEOPLE, Bryant and Weber emphasized "being friends first!"

"We have such a strong friendship so we are able to be understanding of each other's personalities and feelings," they explained.

Given Bryant's busy schedule, the pair "will be waiting to do a honeymoon at a later date," he said, adding, "I will be in the studio recording my next album right when we get home."