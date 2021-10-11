Chase Bryant Gets Engaged to Girlfriend Selena Weber: 'Can't Wait to Spend Forever with You'

Chase Bryant's new title: fiancé!

On Sunday, the country singer and his girlfriend, model Selena Weber, shared that they had gotten engaged over the weekend as the couple celebrated Bryant's 28th birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Can't wait to spend forever with you my love. Best birthday present ever, was you saying yes to eternity!" he wrote on Instagram along with a photo where they both showed off their new rings.

Weber posted the same photo, writing, "For anyone who knows me personally you know how badly I have always wanted to meet my person. To be with the one God intended me to have a life with."

Chase Bryant Credit: Jeff Ray

"I can't express the happiness I feel in my heart right now," Weber, 28, continued. "You are such a great man and I am so excited to marry you @iamchasebryant 💍."

In September, the singer and Weber welcomed a puppy: Goose, a German shorthaired pointer, to join their older dog Trigger.

"I'm really excited about this new puppy, Goose. I had the chance not too long ago to visit Heritage 1865 and hunt over pointers for the first time," Bryant told PEOPLE. "It was incredible to watch them work."

Over the summer, Bryant opened up to PEOPLE about his album Upbringing as he spoke about the change he's faced in his life over the past few years.

"If I could say anything to my younger self, I would say, 'Hey man, you know, have fun now because one day you're going to grow up and you're going to look back and think you looked kind of stupid," he said at the time. "I'm constantly in a period of change and I love that."

The country singer also spoke to PEOPLE about surviving a suicide attempt in 2018 and facing severe depression.

"I was chasing success… I wasn't chasing happiness," he remembered. "I was trying to be something I wasn't. I was just being who they told me to be. I was doing what they told me to do, and that was somewhat easy at the time because everybody was filling me with this gratification, and I never really had had that from anybody. I never felt that feeling."

Having since recovered, Bryant is now looking towards the future.

"Now I'm not scared," he said. "I realized everything happens for a reason. There is a purpose. It's like God said, 'Here's your second chance.' It's the best second chance I've ever been given."