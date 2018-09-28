Charlie Worsham Is Married! Country Singer Weds Kristen Korzenowski: See the Photos

Congratulations to Charlie Worsham — he’s a newlywed!

The country singer-songwriter tied the knot with fiancée Kristen Korzenowski on Saturday in Nashville, the couple confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively.

The couple were married at Christ the King Catholic Church, followed by a reception held at Studio A in the Grand Ole Opry House.

“The best part of the day — or my whole life for that matter — was seeing Kristen walk down the aisle,” Worsham, 33, told PEOPLE. “We were so happy walking out of the church we didn’t even hear the organ that was playing loudly enough to rattle the pews!”

Kristen Korzenowski and Charlie Worsham Hunter Berry Photography

Worsham wore a custom Tyler George tux with a Peter Christian Harris tweed vest, while Korzenowski, 31, chose a Sarah Seven bridal gown for their big day.

Surrounded by friends — including producers Eric Masse and Frank Liddell, songwriters Luke Dick and Don Schlitz, and singers Jeannie Seely and Jenny Gill — the couple danced to music from The Time Jumpers.

Charlie Worsham and Kristen Korzenowski Hunter Berry Photography

The reception location held special meaning for the couple and their families, Worsham explained.

“One of our favorite moments was ‘clogging’ (hillbilly dancing) with our family and Marcia Campbell of the Opry Squaredancers as the Time Jumpers played our favorite Shawn Camp song, ‘Tune of the Twenty Dollar Bill,'” the singer said.

Kristen Korzenowski and Charlie Worsham at the Opry Hunter Berry Photography

“Being at the Opry was a full circle moment for us, and given that both our families have a history of listening to the Opry on 650 AM (and doing a little clogging of their own), it was a beautiful celebration of all who came before us that led to this day and moment.”

The wedding comes days after the couple obtained a marriage certificate at Davidson County Clerk in Tennessee. Worsham shared a celebratory selfie to Instagram Sept. 19, writing, “License to marry #worshamowski.”

Kristen Korzenowski and Charlie Worsham in the Opry's famous wooden circle Hunter Berry Photography

The “Cut Your Groove” singer announced their engagement in March.

“The Good Lord has blessed me so much in this life, but never more than when He put this amazing woman in it,” Worsham shared on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, along with a trio of photos that showed off Korzenowski’s diamond engagement ring.

Worsham and his new bride met through her nonprofit work at the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, where he began the initial stages of setting up his Follow Your Heart Scholarship, which helps provide financial support to graduating seniors from his hometown of Grenada County, Mississippi, who plan to pursue a career in the arts.

Charlie Worsham and Kristen Korzenowski's engagement photo Charlie Worsham/Twitter

In August, Worsham revealed that he planned to honor his mother at the wedding with an original song.

“There’s a song I wrote for my mom, and we’re actually gonna dance at the wedding to it. It’s called ‘The Other Side of the Lens.’ I’m really proud of that one. It’s really personal but I think it’s relatable,” he told U.K.’s Entertainment Focus.

“It’s just about how she’s always made sure to capture our family memories as they were happening, and I think there’s someone in every family that does that, and for me it’s my mom,” Worsham said of the tune, performed by Abe Stoklasa and Derek Wells with Paul Franklin at the reception.

Kristen Korzenowski and Charlie Worsham Hunter Berry Photography

Worsham is scheduled to tour Europe next month with the CMA Songwriters Series before opening for Brothers Osborne — whose song “Pushing Up Daisies” the newlyweds had their first dance to — starting on Oct. 28 at The Sylvee in Madison, Wisconsin.

But first, the musician is enjoying some time with his new wife.

The couple told PEOPLE, “We are thrilled to begin a life together, thrilled that our family has grown, and thrilled to have a partner with whom we can weather all the storms of life and celebrate the mountaintop moments.”