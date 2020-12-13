Jimmie Allen, Who Performed with Charley Pride at His Final Performance, Pays Tribute to Country Icon

Jimmie Allen is mourning the loss of country legend Charley Pride, who died on Saturday at the age of 86 due to complications from COVID-19.

The "Best Shot" singer — who performed a duet with Pride last month at the Country Music Awards — reacted to the tragic news of the three-time Grammy winner's death in a heartfelt post on his Instagram Story.

"Sometimes we will never understand why certain things happen," he wrote. "Through the pain we fight to hold onto the memories that were made. Do I always agree with you things God allows to take place... hell no, but I trust through the pain of loss that he has a plan of healing and unity."

"Today is rough," Allen, 34, added, ending his post with a crying emoji and a broken heart emoji.

Pride's final performance was on Nov. 11 when he was given the Lifetime Achievement Award at the CMAs, which drew controversy for being held indoors despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pride was joined by Allen on the stage to perform a touching duet to "Kiss an Angel Good Morning." Luke Combs and Eric Church were seen singing along in the audience.

Just several days ahead of the awards show, Allen shared a photo with the country icon. "Catching up with the Legend," he tweeted. "Charley Pride at CMA Awards Rehearsal."

And a week before, Allen shared a throwback photo of the country star with a sweet caption. "#CharleyPride," he tweeted. "Fearless, Inspiration, Courageous, Pioneer."

With top hits like “Kiss an Angel Good Morning” and “Is Anybody Goin' to San Antone," Pride was considered a pioneer for Black musicians in country music throughout his career.

In 2000, he became the first Black member of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Following the news of Pride's death, fellow country stars, including Allen, paid tribute to Pride and his legacy.

“I’m so heartbroken that one of my dearest and oldest friends, Charley Pride, has passed away, Dolly Parton wrote on Twitter. "It’s even worse to know that he passed away from COVID-19. What a horrible, horrible virus. Charley, we will always love you. Rest In Peace. My love and thoughts go out to his family and all of his fans.