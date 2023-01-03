Country Singer Charley Crockett Engaged to Girlfriend Taylor Day Grace: 'Forever Yes'

Charley Crockett and Taylor Day Grace were engaged after three years of dating

Rachel DeSantis
Published on January 3, 2023

Country singer Charley Crockett is ringing in the new year with a new fiancée!

The musician, 38, is engaged to girlfriend Taylor Day Grace after three years of dating, he announced on Instagram Monday.

"The woman pulled me aside and sang me a song 3 years ago at The White Horse Saloon," he captioned his post. "Last night, she finally agreed to marry me. Taylor Grace, I knew I loved you the moment I laid eyes on you darlin'."

Crockett celebrated his happy news with a selfie of the couple that featured Grace, 29, showing off her new ring.

In an Instagram post of her own, the wardrobe stylist shared a similar photo, and wrote that the singer was her "favorite person."

"💍 💍💍 I love you and you are my favorite person," she wrote. "I feel lucky to be able to spend the rest of our time with you. Though paramount, today, words they escape me. The only word I can think of is yes, forever yes."

Grace also teased that a humorous tale accompanied the proposal, as she wrote on her Instagram Story: "The most hilarious story I will put in the tell all one day!"

The pair celebrated their anniversary on New Year's Day, just days after Crockett paid tribute to his future bride on her Dec. 26 birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my one and only," he captioned his post.

Crockett — who was named the emerging artist of the year at the 2021 Americana Music Awards — released his 12th album, The Man from Waco, in September.

The star told PEOPLE in August that his journey to success hasn't been an easy one, but that he feels satisfied in having carved his own path.

"In those back-room bars where nobody was paying attention, I always saw something that other people didn't, and that's probably from all the years I spent drifting around and playing on street corners. Where some people saw nothing but a brick wall, I saw a wide-open door," he said.

"I feel like you're more likely to end up someplace worthwhile in the music business by doing something the way that James Hand did it or Willie Nelson is doing it. You go your own way, and that can be the hardest thing to do, you know?"

