Chapel Hart Make Their Grand Ole Opry Debut! Go Behind-the-Scenes with the 'AGT' Standouts in Nashville

01 of 07 Jules Wortman A little bit of heaven here. Walking on to the stage for the very first time was beyond a thrill for all of us. We grew up listening and playing country music and to be in this moment is our dream coming true. You just say "breathe" to yourself over and over or ask someone to get us a can of oxygen. Ha!

02 of 07 Chris Hollo Standing ovation! (Three for the night!)

03 of 07 Chris Hollo An on-stage group hug.

04 of 07 Chris Hollo Our debut performance at Grand Ole Opry. The Opry band and staff are amazing people and we enjoyed our debut so much that it really is hard to put into words.

05 of 07 Chris Hollo After our performance, we were met by Opry staff to sign our first Grand Ole Opry appearance poster. Magic!

06 of 07 Chris Hollo We could not have felt more loved to have our family here with us tonight. We are a tight one and one with over 100 cousins to boot. If we were to take a head count of family members supporting our debut, it would probably be around 50 or more and we loved it. This night will go down as one of the most amazing nights. We felt blessed, loved and in awe as we stood in the "circle" surrounded by our parents. Danica's mother Jelonda Hart, Danica Hart, Danica and Devynn's father Kevin Hart, Devynn Hart, Devynn's mother Paula Hart, Trea's dad Earnest Smith, Trea Swindle and Trea's mom Alice Smith