All the Photos from Chancey Williams Grand Ole Opry Debut: 'Nothing Quite Like It' (Exclusive)

Saturday night was extra special for Chancey Williams, as the rising country star stepped into the circle at the Nashville institution for the first time

By Chancey Williams
Published on April 26, 2023 07:30 PM
Anna Kate Golden
Anna Kate Golden

This famous entrance was the first thing I saw when I stepped off the bus. I think that is when it really hits you that you're going to play the Grand Ole Opry. I'm a ranch kid from Wyoming, walking into this building through the same doors as the legends. Some have walked through it hundreds, even thousands of times, but I bet everyone remembers the first time. I always will.

Anna Kate Golden
Anna Kate Golden

My first time actually stepping into the circle was at soundcheck. I was thinking about all my music heroes who have been there and all the people who built country music. It's very humbling. Soundcheck helped calm us all down, I think. The stage crew and other musicians are so professional and helpful. Once I heard that room and the acoustics, I thought, "We're gonna be just fine."

Anna Kate Golden
Anna Kate Golden

It was super important to me that my whole band be able to play the Opry Debut with me. These people are my family. They earned it, too. I just couldn't imagine it any other way. I'm really thankful the Opry agreed!

Anna Kate Golden
Anna Kate Golden

Dierks [Bentley] texted me with the advice to "just be myself and they'll love you." Which was kind of a relief, ya know, 'cause I don't know how to be any other way, ha. We're just out here doing our own thing, our way, and making our own path and hoping it'll be good enough.

Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry
Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry

All of the people working backstage and behind the scenes at the Opry are unbelievably kind and welcoming. They had a way of taking all the stress and worry out of everything so we could totally focus on the performance. And then when you walk out there, feeling the support from that audience, man! There's just nothing quite like it.

Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry
Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry

I was playing my grandpa's 1949 Gibson J-150. He bought it new and had it his whole life. It was even stolen from him, at one point, along with his guitar amp and he got them both back somehow. I felt like I was representing far more than myself. It was all about the people and music of the West and wanting to do it right for all of us.

