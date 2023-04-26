All the Photos from Chancey Williams Grand Ole Opry Debut: 'Nothing Quite Like It' (Exclusive)

01 of 06 Anna Kate Golden This famous entrance was the first thing I saw when I stepped off the bus. I think that is when it really hits you that you're going to play the Grand Ole Opry. I'm a ranch kid from Wyoming, walking into this building through the same doors as the legends. Some have walked through it hundreds, even thousands of times, but I bet everyone remembers the first time. I always will.

02 of 06 Anna Kate Golden My first time actually stepping into the circle was at soundcheck. I was thinking about all my music heroes who have been there and all the people who built country music. It's very humbling. Soundcheck helped calm us all down, I think. The stage crew and other musicians are so professional and helpful. Once I heard that room and the acoustics, I thought, "We're gonna be just fine."

03 of 06 Anna Kate Golden It was super important to me that my whole band be able to play the Opry Debut with me. These people are my family. They earned it, too. I just couldn't imagine it any other way. I'm really thankful the Opry agreed!

04 of 06 Anna Kate Golden Dierks [Bentley] texted me with the advice to "just be myself and they'll love you." Which was kind of a relief, ya know, 'cause I don't know how to be any other way, ha. We're just out here doing our own thing, our way, and making our own path and hoping it'll be good enough.

05 of 06 Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry All of the people working backstage and behind the scenes at the Opry are unbelievably kind and welcoming. They had a way of taking all the stress and worry out of everything so we could totally focus on the performance. And then when you walk out there, feeling the support from that audience, man! There's just nothing quite like it.