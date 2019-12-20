Christmas Cuties: Country Stars' Throwback Holiday Photos

Naughty or nice? Eh, it doesn't matter – these stars couldn't get any cuter in their photos from holidays past
By Eileen Finan and Danielle Anderson
December 20, 2019 05:10 PM

1 of 10

PRESENT TENSE

Courtesy Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton (here as a tot) loves Christmas so much, he reportedly plays Christmas music all year long.

2 of 10

CHRISTMAS CUTIE

Courtesy Carrie Underwood

All dolled up at age 3, Carrie Underwood was already looking like a superstar.

3 of 10

ON THE NICE LIST

Courtesy Chris Young

A big fan of tradition, Chris Young, in 1987, says the annual Santa photo was “one of those things you always got excited for.”

4 of 10

WEATHER OR NOT

Courtesy Jake Owen

Long before Kenny Chesney, Jake Owen and his twin brother Jarrod (at age 9) were spending Christmases in the sand in their hometown of Vero Beach, Florida. “I believe that old tree is still there,” says the singer.

5 of 10

SUITED UP FOR SANTA

Courtesy Darius Rucker

Darius Rucker (right) and a childhood friend “in our Christmas sweatsuits. Trying to look cool,” says the singer. Nice try, guys.

6 of 10

ONE HAPPY HELPER

Courtesy Kenny Chesney

Back when island-loving Kenny Chesney was 5, Santa’s lap could beat out a beach any day.

7 of 10

SITTING PRETTY

Courtesy Kellie Pickler

Striking an adorable pose for her holiday portrait, Kellie Pickler, here at age 2, couldn’t get any cuter.

8 of 10

SEASON'S GREETINGS

Courtesy Tyler Hubbard

Smile! It’s a teen Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line with his parents and less-than-thrilled younger brother Cameron in 1997.

9 of 10

HOLIDAY BEST

Courtesy Brett Eldredge

Even as a young boy, Brett Eldredge was already channeling Sinatra, getting ready to open gifts dressed in an oh-so-cute tux and cummerbund.

10 of 10

MERRY & BRIGHT

Courtesy Vince Gill

These days Vince Gill is a huge Nashville Predators hockey fan, but back when he was a young boy it was all about football at the holidays.

