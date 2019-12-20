Christmas Cuties: Country Stars' Throwback Holiday Photos

PRESENT TENSE
Blake Shelton (here as a tot) loves Christmas so much, he reportedly plays Christmas music all year long.
CHRISTMAS CUTIE
All dolled up at age 3, Carrie Underwood was already looking like a superstar.
ON THE NICE LIST
A big fan of tradition, Chris Young, in 1987, says the annual Santa photo was “one of those things you always got excited for.”
WEATHER OR NOT
Long before Kenny Chesney, Jake Owen and his twin brother Jarrod (at age 9) were spending Christmases in the sand in their hometown of Vero Beach, Florida. “I believe that old tree is still there,” says the singer.
SUITED UP FOR SANTA
Darius Rucker (right) and a childhood friend “in our Christmas sweatsuits. Trying to look cool,” says the singer. Nice try, guys.
ONE HAPPY HELPER
Back when island-loving Kenny Chesney was 5, Santa’s lap could beat out a beach any day.
SITTING PRETTY
Striking an adorable pose for her holiday portrait, Kellie Pickler, here at age 2, couldn’t get any cuter.
SEASON'S GREETINGS
Smile! It’s a teen Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line with his parents and less-than-thrilled younger brother Cameron in 1997.
HOLIDAY BEST
Even as a young boy, Brett Eldredge was already channeling Sinatra, getting ready to open gifts dressed in an oh-so-cute tux and cummerbund.
MERRY & BRIGHT
These days Vince Gill is a huge Nashville Predators hockey fan, but back when he was a young boy it was all about football at the holidays.