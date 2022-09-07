Catie Offerman Makes Her Grand Ole Opry Debut! Go Behind the Scenes with the Rising Country Star

01 of 10 Danielle Piazza Walking out on stage for soundcheck made it all feel real. I wasn't nervous then honestly. Maybe it's because it felt like home - my country music home! I used to spend several nights a week coming to the Opry backstage and hanging out, watching some of my heroes and also new artists make their debut. I hoped and prayed one day I'd get my chance to step into the circle. This night was a full-circle moment for me and one I'll never forget.

02 of 10 Danielle Piazza Maybe it's a girl thing, but getting ready backstage in the debut dressing room was the ultimate treat! I never have my makeup done, but the Opry was a reason enough. My talented MUA/friend Ginger Sharp came out and got me all done up! She can make you go from feeling average to a million bucks! I truly felt so special and loved. I also was surprised and sent the most beautiful flowers from my team and my husband! I'm a lucky gal.

03 of 10 Danielle Piazza My husband Kolby is my biggest supporter in the world! He rarely misses a show. This was such a sweet moment for us to share together. Couldn't do it without him!

04 of 10 Danielle Piazza Maybe it was the 10" heels I bought last minute on Amazon, but I felt on top of the world that night! Just walking down the hallways backstage was such a surreal feeling. I loved looking in all of the dressing rooms - they're all fixed up so unique and cool! Nothing beats backstage at the Opry. Oh, and did I mention they have the best sweet tea and lemonade? You can make the best Arnold Palmer.

05 of 10 Danielle Piazza Probably one of the most meaningful parts of the night was having two of my dear friends and favorite songwriters/musicians by my side — Ryan Beaver (right) and Joe Clemmons (left). They took me under their wing when I moved to town and basically taught me how to write a good song. They've been by my side through it all and I wouldn't be where I am now without them. I wouldn't have wanted anyone else by my side for this moment.

06 of 10 Danielle Piazza I'm sure a lot of people say this — but I feel like I have the best family in the world! My parents' love and support of me and my music is so unconditional. They have driven me around the country since I was 11 years old playing polka gigs, dancehalls, weddings, funerals, bars, you name it! The fact they make the effort to come to my shows all these years later means the world to me — they drove 15 hours with their three chihuahuas just to be at the Opry with me! Terri, Kolby's mom also flew in from Iowa. She's my biggest cheerleader! I'm truly so grateful to have her as my mother-in-law. Family is everything! I'm thankful we all got to be together to celebrate this moment in my career.

07 of 10 Danielle Piazza It felt surreal hanging out in my dressing room — looking up at the walls of quotes from artists I've looked up to my whole life that have stood in that same room. Hard to describe the feeling.

08 of 10 Danielle Piazza Shortly before going on stage, I spent a few minutes by myself warming up on fiddle and soaking up the moment. And trying to take some deep breaths to help my butterflies!!

09 of 10 Danielle Piazza What a night! So many people from my team came out to support me. And look at how many gals there are! I'm so grateful to work with such awesome folks and appreciate everything they do to help me make this crazy dream of mine happen!