"It was written from a place of hope," the singer said of her latest song

Cassadee Pope Urges Fans to 'Push Through Whatever They're Facing' with New Song 'Rise and Shine'

Cassadee Pope is urging fans to persevere in her latest song "Rise and Shine."

The song, premiering exclusively with PEOPLE, serves as the title track on the 30-year-old country star's upcoming acoustic album.

"When someone you still love has gone away/And everywhere you look you see that face/You're tryin' to find the strength to carry on/Cause you know it's always darkest before the dawn," Pope begins in the acoustic track.

The Voice winner continues in the chorus, "So rise/And shine/Today/Tonight /Cause when times get tough/Yeah, no matter what/We gotta rise/And shine."

"'Rise and Shine' was written from a place of hope," Pope said. "No matter the obstacles that have stood in my way in life, I've persevered and found meaning in the hard times. My hope is that this song will make people feel empowered to push through whatever they're facing in their lives."

The eight-track Rise and Shine album also marks the first time Pope has helped in writing all of the songs and the first time she has served as a co-producer. Pope rolled out the album's first four songs — "Let Me Go," "Hoodie," "California Dreaming," and "Counting ln the Weather" — in the weeks prior to its Aug. 7 release.

"Rise and Shine is a record that is meant to help people navigate their feelings in this trying time," Pope said of the new album.