Cassadee Pope (and Her Dog Cuppy!) Star in 'Fun, Quirky' Music Video for 'Tomorrow Night'
"It's a love song at its core, wrapped in walls of guitars and high energy percussion," Pope tells PEOPLE about the new song as she reveals her album's cover
Can we skip to "Tomorrow Night?"
Cassadee Pope is here with new music as she debuts the video for her rock anthem "Tomorrow Night" with PEOPLE. The "fun, quirky" video follows the songstress as she preps to meet up with a special date... but it's not who you think!
"I knew I wanted the music video for 'Tomorrow Night' to be fun, quirky and early 2000s nostalgic. I wrote the treatment and was so happy that Cameron Kennedy was up for bringing it to life," Pope, 32, tells PEOPLE about the video that features none other than her dog Cuppy. "I've never had so much fun shooting a video before."
At the end of the music video, the plot takes a twist as it turns out that her hot date is none other than her dog!
"Getting to spend the day shooting with my dog, Cuppy, was such a blast," she says. "I hope this video makes people smile and feel like they've been transported to a time that was so influential for me."
The track, Pope says, was inspired by the sounds of Weezer and its chorus came to her during a session with her friends Devin Guisande and Aaron Chafin.
RELATED: Cassadee Pope Debuts '80s-Inspired 'What the Stars See' Music Video Featuring Lindsay Ell and Karen Fairchild
"It's a love song at its core, wrapped in walls of guitars and high energy percussion," says Pope. "I hope people relate to this lyric of just wanting to fast forward to the moment you get to be with the person you're in love with."
Along with premiering the new music video, PEOPLE can also share the album cover for Pope's new album THRIVE, which is set to be released on Oct. 15.
Cuppy's appearance in the music video also comes with a special twist: proceeds of the new song's merchandise — specifically a special dog onesie — will go to Doug the Pug's foundation, which helps support children and families battling cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.
"I've been friends with Cassadee and Cuppy for years and I'm so proud of Cuppy for his music video debut," Doug the Pug tells PEOPLE. "The song is so good too!"
"Tomorrow Night" is out now and THRIVE is out Oct. 15.
