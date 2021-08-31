Carter Faith Releases 'Nostalgic Daydream' Music Video for 'Joyride' Following Release of Debut EP

Carter Faith released her debut EP Let Love Be Love on Aug. 20

Carter Faith is taking her fans on a "Joyride."

Carter Faith, 21, is releasing the music video for "Joyride" on Tuesday — the first track on her debut EP Let Love Be Love, exclusively with PEOPLE. The country singer says watching the video playback for the first time felt like a "nostalgic daydream."

"'Joyride' is supposed to feel fun, young, free, and exciting and I really am proud of the video because I think it matched the song so well and brought it to life," Faith says.

"Watching the video back for the first time it felt like a nostalgic daydream that people maybe have lived but definitely want to live. It's like an alternate universe where things are just easy — which is how I hope my EP is for people as well," she continued.

Carter Faith Carter Faith | Credit: Alexa King

The singer, who counts Carly Pearce, Charles Kelley and Mickey Guyton among her fans, also says her goal for the music video was for it to feel like a "summer daydream."

"I wanted the video to feel like a summer daydream through and through, from the styling of the shoot to the vibey shots I think we nailed it," Faith says.

Her debut EP was released on Aug. 20 and features six tracks — which indeed encapsulate a summer daydream.

Beginning with "Joyride," a guitar-backed ballad that paints a summer love worth wanting — as she sings: "Take this fast car nowhere slow / Cause, baby, you're my open road / It don't matter where we've been / It don't matter where we go / Cause lovin' you's a joyride for the soul."

To "I Just Wanna Dance," a free-spirited escape on the joys of life and the need to bust a move.

"Honey, ain't anybody told you small talk is boring / Don't need your sad story 'bout the girl before me," she sings. "I'm not tryna be your next bad romance, no, no chance / I just wanna, I just wanna dance."

Carter Faith Carter Faith | Credit: Alexa King

Faith released "Leaving Tennessee" and "Easy Pill" in 2020 and made her YouTube debut with a performance titled The Dusk Sessions — along with a cover of Britney Spears' "Baby One More Time."

Aside from her music career however, the country up-and-comer also keeps herself busy with school work!

In May, Faith told Celeb Secrets Country that she takes all of her college classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays, while the rest of the week is blocked for songwriting.

"I think the hardest thing isn't even the work all the time, but just changing your mindset from school to the music world which are totally different," Faith said to the outlet.