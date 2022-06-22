Carter Faith Makes Her Grand Ole Opry Debut! Go Behind the Scenes with the Rising Country Star
The Let Love Be Love artist stepped inside the circle for the first time on Tuesday evening in Nashville
Ever since I can remember I have pictured myself wearing a Carolina blue dress at my Opry debut. This dress means so much to me in completing this special night and paying homage to all of the beautiful fashion moments in the Opry's history.
Both of the songs I performed were written with these two amazing writers and friends of mine. Being able to have Margaret and Jen at my debut meant the absolute world to me. It would have felt incomplete without them.
Getting ready in the "into the circle" dressing room was so surreal. The quotes and pictures on the walls of that room are of legends making their Opry debuts and I felt absolutely stunned to be there.
My sweet mom (and the rest of my family) traveled to Nashville to see me make my Opry debut and it was all so special. I felt so unbelievably grateful to have them there. My family is everything to me and I love them so much.
Very rarely in life do we get to realize we are living a life-changing moment, but making your Opry debut, you know it's a day that you will remember forever.
This was me taking the empty Opry stage in. I remember thinking, "How am I going to get through this without sobbing like a wreck?" Rehearsing with the Opry band was surreal, they are so kind and talented. The magic in that room is absolutely so unreal and overwhelming.
This is me being nervous I would accidentally step into the circle at rehearsal. I am so superstitious and did not want to step into the circle until I performed during the show.
Here I am standing in that special circle. That feeling was and will always be the highlight of my career. There is magic in the air.
Taking it in is all I could do.
