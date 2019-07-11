Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Celebrates Their Anniversary: '9 Years Feels Like 9 Minutes'

Happy Anniversary, Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher!

The retired NHL player marked the special milestone on Instagram Wednesday celebrating nine years of marriage to the country music star and reflecting on how fast the near-decade of marriage has flown by.

“9 years feels like 9 minutes!!!! Grateful to be on this journey with you @carrieunderwood !! Time sure does fly #datenight#happyanniversary” Fisher, 39, wrote in a caption underneath a sweet photo together with Underwood, 36.

On his Instagram Story, he also shared a sweet moment from their wedding, commenting, “She used to think I was funny,” along with two crying from laughter emojis.

Underwood and Fisher first met at a backstage meet-and-greet after one of her concerts, and dated long-distance for several months before sharing a romantic first kiss on New Year’s Eve in 2008.

Fisher popped the question a little under a year later, and the pair tied the knot in July 2010 at the Ritz-Carlton resort on Lake Oconee, Georgia.

Nine years later, the couple shares two children together, 3-year-old Isaiah Michael and Jacob Bryan, who was born in January of this year.

In June, Underwood told PEOPLE that falling in love with Fisher was a dream come true.

“I feel like he is the person I was meant to be with,” the “Cry Pretty” singer said. “I had dated guys and kind of knew, like, ‘No.’ Nothing was ever really wrong, but nothing was really right either. With him, it was like a good partnership. It was an easy relationship to be in.”

Underwood added that she appreciates that Fisher is “is so levelheaded about everything,” and said that he was her “lifeline” when she suffered three miscarriages in less than two years and a painful fall in 2017.

“Carrie’s so easy to love because she’s down to earth and genuine,” Fisher told PEOPLE, adding, “We laugh a lot, which I think is important.”