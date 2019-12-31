Carrie Underwood Reveals She Won't Host the CMA Awards in 2020: 'Time to Pass the Hosting Torch'

Carrie Underwood is passing the torch in 2020.

The “Before He Cheats” singer announced on Instagram on Monday that while hosting the CMA Awards has been a highlight of her “entire career,” she feels that after 12 consecutive years in the position, it’s time to “pass the hosting torch.”

“One of the highlights of 2019 and of my entire career so far was being on stage with the legends that are Reba [McEntire] and Dolly Parton,” Underwood, 36, wrote on the social media platform alongside a photo of herself with the country music legends, as well as another picture with longtime co-host Brad Paisley.

“I’m so proud that we could celebrate the incredible female artists that are part of the legacy of country music, past, present and future, and I’m thankful for the huge audiences all over the world that tuned in to see it,” she continued.

The Grammy-winning artist reflected on more than a decade of hosting the iconic country music show, adding how thankful she is for the experience.

Image zoom Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock

RELATED: Carrie Underwood’s Most Memorable CMA Awards Outfits Through The Years

“It’s hard to believe that it was my 12th year hosting and I will always treasure every show, from the 11 that I was so lucky to do with my partner in crime and friend for life, Brad Paisley, to sharing the stage with two of my all-time heroes.”

“I’m so incredibly grateful to everyone involved with the CMA Awards all these years,” Underwood continued. “It’s hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I’ve decided that it’s time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do.”

Image zoom Carrie Underwood Terry Wyatt/Getty

The mother of two concluded by expressing her excitement for 2020, promising fans of projects to come.

“I’ve got so many exciting things coming in the new year and beyond, and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for all of us. #blessed #MemorableMoments,” she finished.

Underwood and Paisley first hosted the CMA Awards together in 2008. Since then, Underwood has snagged seven CMA Awards of her own, and at this year’s awards was nominated for entertainer of the year. Her very first appearance at the awards show was in 2005 after winning American Idol, where she performed “Jesus, Take the Wheel.”

Image zoom Carrie Underwood Kevin Mazur/Getty

RELATED: Carrie! Dolly! Reba! The Hosts Of The 2019 CMA Awards Hit The Red Carpet — Together!

This year, Underwood was joined by Parton and McEntire in her hosting duties instead of Paisley.

The three women kicked off the event with a performance of Parton’s 1987 song, “Those Memories of You,” before being joined by Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Crystal Gayle, Martina McBride, Jennifer Nettles, Tanya Tucker, Gretchen Wilson and The Highwomen’s Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires to perform a medley in homage to the legendary women of country music.

Underwood also performed her single “Drinking Alone” from her latest album, Cry Pretty.