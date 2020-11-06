Carrie Underwood and Josh Groban to Perform at iHeartRadio Holiday Special

The special will broadcast across iHeartMedia radio stations just in time for Thanksgiving

Get ready for some Christmas carols!

Stars Carrie Underwood and Josh Groban will perform during iHeartRadio's Holiday Special on Nov. 25, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

The virtual concert, hosted by Mario Lopez, is in celebration of iHeartRadio's celebration of Christmas classics. The special will broadcast on iHeartMedia’s AC, Hot AC and Classic Hits stations nationwide. Viewers can also stream the event on the Oculus Venues app and iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

Along with Groban and Underwood, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band will be performing three holiday classics from the Preservation Hall in New Orleans.

The new concert comes several months after Underwood, 37, released her first-ever Christmas album titled My Gift in September. The record even featured a sweet cameo from her son Isaiah, 5½, who appears on "Little Drummer Boy."

"When I first heard it back, I was laughing and crying at the same time because it was this beautiful, pure moment from him," Underwood said of her son during an episode of PEOPLE (the TV show!) "He did such a great job. He remembered the lyrics and he sang it with his whole heart."

Underwood and Groban, 39, will tag-team to sing some of the most popular, festive classics during the iHeartRadio showcase. Groban will also drop his upcoming album Harmony on Nov. 20.

Image zoom Josh Groban | Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

“Harmony was recorded in two parts. Before the pandemic we recorded about five songs, with the full intention of making this an album of classics that I love," he said in a statement. “It is with such immense gratitude that I get to release Harmony to you now. I hope that every ounce of the love and healing I experienced recording it finds its way to you too.”

The event is in celebration of iHeartMedia’s annual station flip to Christmas music that kicks off Friday with more than 80 stations across the country broadcasting the season’s festive music from today’s biggest artists including Underwood, Groban, Mariah Carey and Michael Bublé, along with the holiday classics.