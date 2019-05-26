Carrie Underwood Shares Hilarious Throwback on 14-Year Anniversary of Her American Idol Win

Carrie Underwood is hilariously reminiscing about winning American Idol back in 2005.

Commemorating the 14th anniversary of her big win, on Saturday, the 36-year-old country star shared a throwback photo from the moment the news was announced on season 4.

“14 years ago today… my world changed,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside an emotional photograph of herself standing up on the stage. Switching gears, Underwood went on to poke fun at her facial expression.

“It’s true when I say that ‘you can’t cry pretty,'” the mother of two wrote, making a reference to her hit single “Cry Pretty.”

In addition to celebrating her Idol anniversary, the mother of two recently returned to the program, delivering a show-stopping performance of her hit song “Southbound” on the show’s season finale last Sunday.

Speaking with host Ryan Seacrest, Underwood went on to share that when she thought back to her own memories of winning the competition, she thought of “being horrified, scared, nervous, excited, all of the above”

Underwood is far from the only success story after Idol. In fact, she’s become friends with fellow winner and original champion Kelly Clarkson, who soared to fame after the inaugural season in 2002.

The pair have been good friends over the years — and have also shut down rumors of a rivalry between them.

Last April, the singers shared a cute exchange on Twitter after Clarkson reacted to a ballot that asked fans to choose the “most iconic American Idol winner.”

“I think we’re both winning in life and pretty blessed! Singers, mamas, CEOs…. #AmbitiousBlondes go ahead @carrieunderwood,” The Voice coach, 37, wrote.

Whatever, girl, I voted for you! 😘 But seriously, I do wish more publications would just celebrate women’s success without pitting them against each other…

Just my thoughts…anyway…

Love ya’! Hope you’re well! https://t.co/aOaqjlfDry — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 7, 2018

In addition to letting all of their fans know that she “voted” for Clarkson the first time around, Underwood went on to note that instead of making comparisons, she would rather spread the message of female empowerment.

“But seriously, I do wish more publications would just celebrate women’s success without pitting them against each other… Just my thoughts…anyway… Love ya! Hope you’re well!” Underwood tweeted.

Clarkson previously talked about her friendship with Underwood in December 2016 when she revealed that people regularly confuse her with the country star.

“People come up to me all the time. Okay, we look nothing alike, we sound nothing alike, there’s nothing about us that’s similar, really, except we were both on Idol,” she said to Z100‘s Elvis Duran and The Morning Show.

“People are always like, ‘I love your song, ‘So Small,’ and I’m like, ‘Thank you. Thank you, I think you’re thinking I’m Carrie Underwood.’ It always happens!” Clarkson continued. “Then a girl that worked with her years ago said the same things happened to her. I think it’s because we’re both blonde and from American Idol.”

Underwood is currently touring the country with her Cry Pretty Tour 360.