Football season has begun and Carrie Underwood is here to tell you the game is on.

The country star’s new theme for Sunday Night Football was revealed on Sept. 9, along with a never-before-seen video intro. It starts with Underwood, 35, walking through a parking garage and flashes to various shots of NFL players in uniforms and drinking Pepsi, the video’s sponsor. Recognizable faces include Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and recent Super Bowl winners Lane Johnson, Zach Ertz and Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Underwood has performed the NBC show’s theme since 2013, when she took over for Faith Hill, but the latest installment has received mixed reviews from fans online. Many said they preferred the prior rendition, “Oh Sunday Night,” which was released in 2014, though plenty were thrilled with the latest version.

Never been more excited to see Carrie Underwood sing the SNF song — Kaitlyn McDonnell (@__kitkatkate__) September 10, 2018

I love Carrie Underwood but man these Sunday Night Football songs get worse and worse — Mike Olbinski (@MikeOlbinski) September 10, 2018

Carrie Underwood never disappoints 😍 #SNF — Austin (@austinjp2411) September 10, 2018

I like the Carrie Underwood SNF theme song from last season better than this year's. — Blake Jones (@blajo08) September 10, 2018

I could listen to Carrie Underwood sing SNF theme songs till the end of time — Adam Populorum (@AdamPopulorum) September 10, 2018

This season's Carrie Underwood song is even closer to making me feel like I live in an actual parody than last season's Carrie Underwood song — Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) September 10, 2018

I want the old SNF song please @carrieunderwood — Francesca (@BarstoolFran) September 10, 2018

I love Carrie Underwood with every fiber of my being but what is this new SNF song? — Megan (@Megan_Broadway) September 10, 2018

I miss the old SNF Carrie Underwood song — Tommy Gahan (@tgahan9) September 10, 2018

Whatever, #CarrieUnderwood could get on TV and say absolutely nothing and it would be amazing. Loved the new song for #SNF — Charles myer (@Charlesmyer6) September 10, 2018

The release of “Game On” comes a few days after Underwood, who is pregnant with her second child, canceled two planned appearances in the U.K. due to illness. “Carrie Underwood has been forced to cancel several upcoming promotional activities in the UK,” her record label posted on Facebook. “She looks forward to resuming promotion for her new album, Cry Pretty, soon.”

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Carrie Underwood/Instagram

The “Before He Cheats” singer and her husband Mike Fisher announced in August they were expecting their second child.

“You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?’ Well … yay!” Underwood said in a video announcement, revealing balloons spelling out “BABY” above her head. “Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond.” They’re already parents to 3-year-old son Isaiah Michael.

Carrie Underwood and her son Isaiah Carrie Underwood/Instagram

The singer will release her latest album, Cry Pretty, on Sept. 14 ahead of hosting the CMA Awards for the 11th time in November. She’ll then break for maternity leave before kicking off her tour, supported by Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, on May 1.