Carrie Underwood is staying active amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, the country star, 37, shared a photo set on Instagram showing herself wearing workout gear from her athletic apparel line CALIA by Carrie Underwood. She captured the snaps while posing inside what appears to be her in-house fitness room.

Keeping her caption simple, Underwood wrote, “💜 #BelieveInYourself #MondayMotivation #ChooseYou @CALIAbyCarrie.”

Nutritionist Cara Clark commented her post noting that the singer looked fit. “You look sooo strong! Wish we could workout together sooner than later 💪.” Underwood’s fans shared several sweet comments. “Oh wow I love those leggings!” one wrote. “The inspiration we need ❤️ thanks Carrie,” another added. “Looks like your having a happy day judging by your smile. Wishing you a great day and success in your endeavors❤️❤️❤️😎,” a third person wrote.

Last week, Underwood joined ACM Presents: Our Country and performed her song “Drinking Alone.” The special was put on by the Academy of Country Music in place of the ACM Awards, which have been postponed until September due to the coronavirus outbreak. It featured at-home performances from other country stars including Shania Twain, Tim McGraw and Miranda Lambert.

On April 1, Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher, 39, shared a video on Instagram urging fans to follow coronavirus safety protocol.

“To help the health of our community, we’re asking everyone to stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing” Fisher said.

“That’s right, working together we can stop the spread of COVID-19,” Underwood added.”Do your part, stay apart,” the couple jointly said before Fisher concluded the video with, “God bless you guys.”

One day before reminding her followers to stay indoors, Underwood shared a photo of herself looking at some of her clothing designs in her closet.

“Trying to stay productive while indoors (and wearing my fave #PowerSculptLeggings), so checking out some new looks from @CALIAbyCarrie!” she captioned the photo.

Since practicing isolation with her family, Underwood has been keeping her followers updated with recipes she’s tried at home, workout videos with her husband and more.

