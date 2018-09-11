Carrie Underwood Is Getting a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

With a new album, an upcoming tour, and a baby on the way, it has certainly been a happy couple of months for Carrie Underwood. But the 35-year-old country superstar will have yet another reason to celebrate later this month, when she becomes the 2,646th celebrity to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The honor will commemorate Underwood’s 13-year-career in the music business, which has seen the Oklahoma native win dozens upon dozens of awards — including seven Grammys, six CMAs and 14 ACMs.

It all began back in 2005, when Underwood appeared on season 4 of American Idol. She’d go on to win that competition and gain massive crossover success. Her debut LP alone smashed records, becoming the best-selling solo female debut in country music history.

Carrie Underwood

American Idol judge Simon Cowell will be on hand to give a speech at the ceremony, which will take place at 11:30 a.m. local time on Sept. 20 in front of the famed Capitol Records building, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said.

Cowell, himself, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in August (Idol alums Kelly Clarkson and Adam Lambert were on hand).

In addition to Cowell, Underwood’s ceremony will also feature a speech from Brad Paisley — her longtime CMA Awards cohost — and Leron Gubler, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

“Fans of Carrie Underwood will be thrilled when they see their favorite performer accept her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. People from all over the world have been asking when she will be honored, and we are proud to say, the time is now,” Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies said in a statement. “We welcome everyone to Hollywood to cheer her on!”

In August, the singer announced that she was pregnant with her and husband Mike Fisher‘s second child, saying in an Instagram video that “Mike and [son Isaiah Michael, 3] and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond.”

“This has just been a dream come true with album and with baby news and all that stuff,” she said. “We’re just so excited and just so glad you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us. Love you guys! We will see you on the road in 2019.”

Underwood will release her latest album, Cry Pretty, on Sept. 14 ahead of hosting the CMA Awards for the 11th time in November. She’ll then break for maternity leave before kicking off her tour, supported by Maddie & Tae and Runaway June, on May 1. Tickets are on sale now.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony can be streamed or viewed live on their official site.