Carrie Underwood‘s 3-year-old son Isaiah Michael is already learning the art of the perfect shave!

Deciding it was time for his papa, NHL player Mike Fisher, to groom his beard, the country star’s adorable son took matters into his own hands — and reached for the electric razor.

“Prediction: This won’t end well…” Underwood, 35, captioned the video, in which Fisher can be heard saying, “Not my hair!”

“All gone. That’s good! Now shut it off,” Isaiah is heard saying.

As she documented more behind the scenes action from the impromptu grooming session, Underwood gently poked fun at the fact that her husband’s lower body injury, suffered during Monday’s Nashville Predators game, prevented him from playing in Thursday’s tough loss, knocking the Preds out of the playoffs.

“Saving $$$ on grooming now that he’s out of a job…” the “Cry Pretty” singer jokingly wrote alongside the snap.

She added on Twitter, “Welp, to me & our 3-year-old, @mikefisher1212 is the greatest hockey player alive & the @PredsNHL are now & forever the greatest hockey team in NHL history! 💙 Not the ending we wanted, but we’re alive & well & I get my hubby back, so I say God is good!”

Carrie Underwood/Instagram

While Underwood and Fisher currently live in Nashville, a source previously told PEOPLE that the couple are “looking to move.”

“They are completely done with the neighborhood. The decision came after her fall,” the source explained, adding that security issues also contributed to the couple’s decision to house hunt.

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Underwood fell outside her Nashville-area home on Nov. 10, 2017. The scary fall resulted in 40-50 stitches to her face and surgery for a broken wrist.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Rick Diamond/Getty

“Plain and simple, it was just kind of a freak accident,” Underwood told Today‘s Hoda Kotb in an interview that aired Thursday. “I just fell. I just tripped taking my dogs out to do their business. It could happen to anybody.”

Adding, “I say if I would have fallen anywhere else, it wouldn’t have been a problem. There was one little step that I went to catch myself on and I missed.”