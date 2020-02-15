Carrie Underwood's Son Isaiah, 4, Adorably Chose Maddie Marlow as His Valentine Instead of His Mom

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher‘s son Isaiah did not have his mom in mind for his special someone on Valentine’s Day.

On Friday, the country singer, 36, shared a hilarious tweet revealing that her eldest child, who turns 5 on Feb. 27, was saving the honor for another country music star, Maddie Marlow, who is one of the opening acts for Underwood’s Cry Pretty tour.

“This morning I asked Isaiah who his Valentine is, fully expecting that he would enthusiastically say, ‘You are, Mommy!’ Instead, he said ‘Maddie.’ Yes, @MaddieMarlow is, apparently, his Valentine.#HappyValentinesDay people!” Underwood shared on Twitter.

In May 2019, Underwood first made it known that Isaiah had a crush on Marlow when the mom of two tweeted: “This morning my 4-year-old, who hates wearing jeans, asked to wear jeans so he could ‘look cute for Maddie.’ He also asked me to fix his hair and to get him some flowers that he could give to her.”

Sending Marlow a joking warning, Underwood added, “don’t you break his heart!!!” capping the Tweet off with a crying with laughter emoji.

At the time, Marlow went on to share that her “heart just about exploded” after reading the country star’s message. “I seriously could’ve cried,“ she wrote in response to Underwood, before praising the American Idol winner and her husband for raising such a little gentleman. ”Y’all raised the sweetest boy! Goes to show what a great example you and your hubby set for your boys,” she wrote, before adding the playful hashtag ”New Tour Boyfriend.”

This summer, Underwood and Fisher will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, but in October, Underwood marked 11 years since she met Fisher, sharing a glimpse at a rare night out for the two.

“11 years ago yesterday, I met the love of my life…patient, kind, the best dad, handsome, of course!” Underwood wrote on Instagram at the time. “Someone who accepts me and all my flaws…the same as me in many ways…opposite in some. But he is my match.”

Underwood added: “Here’s to so many more years together. Love you, babe! 😘”

The pair met when Fisher attended a backstage meet-and-greet at one of Underwood’s concerts. From there, they explored a long-distance kinship that resulted in a romantic first kiss on New Year’s Eve 2008.

In a ceremony held at the Ritz-Carlton resort on Lake Oconee, Georgia, they said “I do,” and now, nearly a decade later, the two are proud parents to sons Isaiah Michael, who turns 5 next month, and 1-year-old Jacob Bryan.

Last summer, Underwood opened up to PEOPLE about her marriage, noting that she could tell Fisher was different from her past romances the moment she met him.

“I feel like he is the person I was meant to be with,” she said at the time. “I had dated guys and kind of knew, like, ‘No.’ Nothing was ever really wrong, but nothing was really right either.”

She added: “With him, it was like a good partnership. It was an easy relationship to be in.”

Fisher told PEOPLE that he and the music star “laugh a lot, which I think is important,” adding that “Carrie’s so easy to love because she’s down to earth and genuine.”