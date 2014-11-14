The singer celebrates a decade (what?! is that even possible?!) in the music business with her latest hit

It’s been almost 10 years and 24 music videos since Carrie Underwood charmed the country from the American Idol stage. And this new video proves that the singer – even while sporting her adorable little baby bump – isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

“It was the perfect time to have a couple new songs and a few extra things on a greatest hits album,” says Underwood of “Something in the Water,” which appears on her upcoming album, Greatest Hits: Decade #1, due Dec. 9. “I think it’s really special and I think it’s the perfect way to mark 10 years being as lucky as I have been and as blessed as I have been, doing what I do.”

As for how the song came together, Underwood, 31 – who’s expecting her first child, a son, in the spring – explains it was a collaborative, organic effort. “Whenever you go into a writing session, for me, I really like not having too much of an agenda,” she says. “I always keep a little notebook of ideas that I’ll draw from – or not. It kind of depends on what the vibe is for the day.

“I got together to write with Chris DeStefano and Brett James and Chris had this music track that he had been working on at home and he came in and he’s like, ‘It’s either awesome or it’s horrible and you’re going to hate it.’ I mean Brett and I were both completely into it. It sounds so like energetic and happy. I started flipping through my pages and was like, I have this title called ‘Something in the Water.’ And that was that.”

As for the choir that joins in on the tune, “that didn’t come into play until we were pretty much done with the song,” says Underwood. “We had all of the other words and then we were talking about how cool it would be if there was some old hymn.”

In addition to the choir, the video also includes a very flexible dance troupe. “We really just wanted to match the energy [of the song] and have something really beautiful.”

Go behind the scenes on “Something in the Water” above.

