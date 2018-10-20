Carrie Underwood Is 'Officially a Soccer Mom' — and She's Celebrating with a Smiley Selfie!

Country superstar Carrie Underwood had a whole new gig on Saturday: soccer mom.

The 35-year-old singer shared a smiley Instagram selfie, which she snapped from the field where she was cheering on 3½-year-old son Isaiah Michael’s game.

“Officially a soccer mom this morning!” she captioned the photo, adding that she was “staying warm” from the “chilly” temperatures by wearing clothing from her own fitness line, CALIA by Carrie.

As for the game itself, Isaiah played well — even if he wasn’t always focused on winning.

“The kids played a good game!” Underwood explained. “Isaiah scored two goals for his team…and one for the other team 🤷‍♀️. Hey, a goal’s a goal! ⚽️”

Underwood will be spending even more time with Isaiah over the next few months. She’s currently pregnant with her second child with husband Mike Fisher, 38, and has postponed her Cry Pretty Tour until May, after she’s scheduled to give birth.

She and Fisher recently celebrated eight years of marriage. The musician and former Nashville Predators star said “I do” in July 2010 at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Plantation in Greensboro, Georgia — and announced they were pregnant with baby No. 2 back in August.

“I met an incredible man, Mike, who thinks I’m so much better than I actually am. Thank you for believing in me as a human, as a wife, as a mom, and supporting me through all of this,” Underwood said. “He believes in me and we had another little man who believes in me too. Isaiah Michael, I love you so much. You’re the best thing we ever did. I love you and I believe you,” she said, facing her husband and son.

It’s been a busy year for Underwood. In addition to getting her Hollywood star, Underwood released her latest album, Cry Pretty, in September. She’s scheduled to host the CMA Awards alongside Brad Paisley for her 11th time in November.

Last November, a few days after hosting the CMA Awards, Underwood tripped on the steps outside of her Nashville home while taking her dogs out and suffered “multiple injuries.” The accident left the singer needing over 40 stitches in her face and surgery on her broken wrist.

After the fall, Underwood stayed out of the spotlight to recover from her injuries, before making a comeback in April at the ACM Awards, where she received a standing ovation from the crowd for her performance. Since then, she’s proudly displayed her battle scars, telling Redbook that the accident has helped her learn a valuable lesson that she believes young women struggling with body confidence could relate to.

“The first thing I would tell them is that we’re all insecure; that’s just called being human,” she told the magazine. “I feel like the most important thing to realize is that even people who seem to be superconfident have insecurities that they are dealing with.” She added, “Honestly, you just do the best you can. Don’t worry about things you can’t change.”

Meanwhile, back in April, the American Idol season 4 winner dished to PEOPLE about striking the balance between work and family life, saying the couple’s “whole life has changed” since welcoming Isaiah.

“I remember when we first found out we were gonna have him it [was] like, ‘How are we gonna do this? Our lives are so crazy as it is,’ ” said Underwood at the time.

“But you just make room and you learn how important that family time is, and to be able to spend time and carve out some of that and maybe get to go on vacation and maybe get to go on a cruise — that stuff is so important to, like I said, make time for family,” she added. “That’s what it’s all about.”