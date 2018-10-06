Carrie Underwood Proudly Shows Off Her Scar From Her Accident in a Throwback Selfie

Carrie Underwood is proudly displaying her battle scars.

On Friday, the 35-year-old singer shared a close-up selfie to Instagram, showing off some colorful face makeup from her “Love Wins” music video, which was released in September.

With her hair pulled back from her face, Underwood’s scar above her lip is made more evident, which was a result of her nasty fall last November.

“#FBF to filming the Love Wins music video! https://youtu.be/-Py8OWAMkns ❤️❤️❤️” she wrote on Friday, alongside the photo of her pouting for the camera.

The photo comes six months after Underwood first revealed a photo of half her face post-accident on social media.

On Nov. 10, 2017 — a few days after hosting the CMA Awards — Underwood tripped on the steps outside of her Nashville home while taking her dogs out and suffered “multiple injuries.” The accident left the singer needing 40-50 stitches in her face and surgery on her broken wrist.

After the fall, Underwood stayed out of the spotlight to recover from her injuries, before making a comeback in April at the ACM Awards, where she received a standing ovation from the crowd for her performance.

Since then, Underwood — whose album Cry Pretty was released in September — has spoken out about the incident, recently telling Redbook that many have suggested her accident was cover for her getting plastic surgery.

“I’m on some magazine every other week for something crazy,” she told the publication. “It’s a little sad because the truth is just as interesting. I wish I’d gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better. But I try not to worry too much about it.”

“Any time someone gets injured, it looks pretty bad in the beginning, and you’re like, ‘What is this going to wind up like?’ You just don’t know,” she continued. “It was also a perception thing, because I look at myself [now] and I see it quite a bit, but other people are like, ‘I wouldn’t have even noticed.'”

Added Underwood: “Nobody else looks at you as much as you think they do. Nobody notices as much as you think they will, so that’s been nice to learn.”

The “Cry Pretty” singer, who is expecting her second child with husband Mike Fisher, also revealed that the accident has helped her learn a valuable lesson that she believes young women struggling with body confidence could relate to.

“The first thing I would tell them is that we’re all insecure; that’s just called being human,” she told the magazine. “I feel like the most important thing to realize is that even people who seem to be superconfident have insecurities that they are dealing with.”

She added, “Honestly, you just do the best you can. Don’t worry about things you can’t change.”